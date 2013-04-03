* Hagel to review size of general staff, military
bureaucracy
* U.S. can't retreat from role in world, Hagel said
* Hagel: Pentagon can't wish or hope its way to U.S.
security
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, April 3 Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel told the U.S. military on Wednesday to brace for a new
round of belt-tightening as he carries out a sweeping review
that could slash the number of generals, pare back civilian
workers and stem spiraling costs of new weapons.
But Hagel, in his first major policy speech, also warned
that the United States could not allow its current fiscal and
budgetary crisis to force it to retreat from its role in the
world.
"America does not have the luxury of retrenchment - we have
too many global interests at stake, including our security,
prosperity and future. If we refuse to lead ... someone will
fill the vacuum," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to
students at the National Defense University in Washington.
But at the same time, he stressed the limits of military
power, saying that most of the world's pressing security
challenges have political, economic and cultural components and
"do not necessarily lend themselves to being resolved by
conventional military strength."
Hagel took the helm at the Pentagon in February as it was
struggling with $487 billion in budget cuts over a decade
beginning last year. An additional $500 billion in cuts over a
decade began March 1 under the across-the-board cuts known as
sequestration.
Under those cuts, the Pentagon must slash $41 billion by
Sept. 30, the end of the 2013 fiscal year. Next year it is
facing another $50 billion in cuts unless Congress and the White
House agree on alternatives to reduce federal budget shortfalls.
At the same time, Hagel, a Vietnam veteran, is winding down
the war in Afghanistan and grappling with a host of security
challenges, from North Korea's threats to Iran's nuclear
advances and the possibility of cyber attack from several
countries.
WILL BUDGET CUTS ENDURE?
Hagel, while maintaining he did not "assume or tacitly
accept" that further deep budget cuts would endure, said the
Defense Department could not "simply wish or hope our way to
carrying out a responsible national security strategy and its
implementation."
In looking at areas where the Pentagon needed to further
reduce spending, Hagel took aim at some of the key factors that
have been driving up costs at an unsustainable pace, including
excessive bureaucracy, creeping personnel costs and unwieldy
weapons-development programs.
"In many respects, the biggest long-term fiscal challenge
facing the department is not the flat or declining top-line
budget, it is the growing imbalance in where the money is being
spent internally," Hagel said.
He said he was concerned that the military was looking at
"systems that are vastly more expensive and technologically
risky than what was promised or budgeted for" as it attempts to
modernize its weapons.
While recognizing the sacrifices of troops and their
families over nearly a dozen years of war, Hagel said "fiscal
realities demand" the Pentagon take another look at the number
and mix of military and civilian personnel it employs.
"Despite good efforts and intentions, it is still not clear
that every option has been exercised or considered to pare back
the world's largest back-office," Hagel said, referring to the
size of the Pentagon's administrative bureaucracy compared to
numbers of combat troops.
He said the military's hierarchies needed further
re-examination as well.
"Today the operational forces of the military - measured in
battalions, ships and aircraft wings - have shrunk dramatically
since the Cold War era," he said. "Yet the three- and four-star
command and support structures sitting atop these smaller
fighting forces have stayed intact, with minor exceptions, and
in some cases they are actually increasing in size and rank."