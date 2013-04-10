WASHINGTON, April 10 The Pentagon is looking to
reduce the size of its nearly 800,000 civilian workforce by
40,000 to 50,000 employees over the next five years, mainly
through attrition as it closes bases and consolidates healthcare
facilities, the department's comptroller said on Wednesday.
"I would hope that given the time to prepare, we could do
this through attrition, but we aren't far enough along to really
know for sure as to how we do it," said Undersecretary of
Defense Robert Hale, the Pentagon's comptroller.
Hale said the employee reductions were tied to Pentagon
plans to close excess bases and consolidate healthcare
facilities, which were proposed on Wednesday and would have to
be accepted by Congress before going into effect.