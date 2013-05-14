* FY 2013 deficit estimate shrinks by $203 billion
* Revenue growth to outpace spending in next two years
* CBO estimates could sap Congress' urgency for fiscal deal
By David Lawder and Labib Nasir
WASHINGTON, May 14 The U.S. deficit is shrinking
considerably more quickly than previously thought, the
Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday in a report that
could sap Congress' sense of urgency to find further budget
savings.
In one fell swoop, the non-partisan budget referee slashed
its deficit forecast for the current fiscal year by $203 billion
from estimates made in February to $642 billion - making it the
smallest budget shortfall since 2008.
The CBO said the deficit will fall to $378 billion by 2015
with no congressional action - a sharp contrast to the $1
trillion recession-driven deficits in each of President Barack
Obama's first four years in office.
The revisions are driven largely by rising tax revenue from
individuals and corporations as the economy sputters back to
life. They also reflect stronger contributions to U.S. Treasury
coffers from government-run mortgage finance groups Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
"Because revenues, under current law, are projected to rise
more rapidly than spending in the next two years, deficits in
CBO's baseline projections continue to shrink, falling to 2.1
percent of GDP by 2015," the CBO said in its report.
That level is considered easily sustainable by budget
analysts, who said the report will blunt Republican arguments
that rising federal debt levels will soon crush the economy.
"I would say that removes any sense of crisis, and the risk
is that Washington starts to get complacent," said Greg
Valliere, chief political strategist at Potomac Research Group,
an investment advisory firm in Washington. "It does change the
psychology in this town."
Representative Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the
House Budget Committee, took the opportunity to argue against
further deep spending cuts.
"We must avoid austerity measures that would slow job growth
in the short term as we also work to reduce the long-term
deficit in a balanced way," he said in a statement.
The deficit debate has already faded in Washington's
consciousness in recent weeks amid brighter economic news and
rising government receipts. An anticipated summer fiscal
showdown between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt
limit continues to slip, and the CBO said in the report that the
Treasury now may be able to go without an increase until
November.
On Wednesday, the majority House Republicans are expected to
meet to plot strategy on how best to approach the debt limit in
light of the improving deficit picture.
'UNSUSTAINABLE PATH'
Senator Jeff Sessions, the top Republican on the Senate
Budget Committee, called the improvement temporary, saying
deficits would start a "relentless rise" after 2015 due to the
rising costs of programs to care for an aging population.
"This is the definition of an unsustainable path. We remain
on a course that will lead to fiscal crisis, as expert after
expert has warned us," Sessions said.
But even as the data was released, Capitol Hill was more
consumed with a widening scandal surrounding the Internal
Revenue Service focusing its scrutiny on conservative non-profit
groups.
The revised CBO estimates, like those issued in February,
are based on current tax and spending laws and assume that $1.2
trillion in automatic "sequester" spending cuts that began on
March 1 remain in place for the next decade.
The CBO estimated a $95 billion increase in payments to the
Treasury this year from the two mortgage funding companies,
which were seized by the government in 2008 to save them from
collapse. It also reduced its 10-year estimates for Medicare and
Medicaid healthcare spending by a net $162 billion, which
largely reflect the continuation of a trend of slower healthcare
cost growth.
But CBO acknowledged that some of the deficit gains are due
to temporary factors, such as high-income individuals taking
more capital gains in 2012 to beat a tax increase this year,
which added to tax collections this spring.
Indeed, the deficit reductions do not continue at the same
pace over the full decade. Deficits still rise later in the
decade, reaching $895 billion by 2023. And the government still
racks up a cumulative deficit of $6.34 trillion over the next
decade, although this is $618 billion lower than the CBO's
previous forecast.
Debt held by the public is expected to stay above 70 percent
of GDP, the CBO said, far higher than in previous decades. As
recently as 2007, federal debt equaled 36 percent of GDP.