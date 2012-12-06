WASHINGTON Dec 6 Republican Senator Jim DeMint,
perhaps the most influential advocate in Congress for the
anti-tax, small government Tea Party movement, is resigning from
the U.S. Senate.
Here are some facts about the South Carolina lawmaker:
-- Ranked as the most conservative member of the Senate,
DeMint, 61, is serving his second term as the junior senator
from strongly Republican South Carolina, alongside fellow
Republican Lindsey Graham. He joined the Senate in 2005 and was
re-elected in 2010. A believer in term limits, DeMint had
pledged not to seek a third six-year term but his departure in
January to lead the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank
was unexpected.
DeMint kept a promise to serve only three terms in the U.S.
House of Representatives, representing the South Carolina's 4th
Congressional District, near the North Carolina line, from 1999
to 2005. Before Congress, DeMint ran a market research firm.
-- DeMint has frequently clashed with Republican Party
leadership. This week he criticized House Speaker John Boehner,
who is trying to negotiate a "fiscal cliff" deal with Democratic
President Barack Obama. He said Boehner's concessions on
revenues would "destroy jobs" and let Washington continue to
increase the U.S. budget deficit.
He said he decided to join Heritage, one of the most
conservative Washington think tanks, to advance his ideology.
"I'm leaving the Senate now, but I'm not leaving the fight,"
DeMint said in a statement. "I've decided to join The Heritage
Foundation at a time when the conservative movement needs strong
leadership in the battle of ideas."
-- DeMint is strongly anti-spending. He opposed federal
bailouts of the banks and automobile companies and backs a
balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
-- He is a social conservative, backing organized prayers in
public schools and opposing abortion in all cases, including for
victims of rape and incest. He believes all illegal immigrants
should be returned to their home countries, and wants English to
be established as the official language of the United States.
-- South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a fellow Republican,
will appoint DeMint's successor, so DeMint's departure will not
alter the balance of power in the Senate, where Democrats will
control a 55-seat majority when the new term starts in January.
But his replacement will have to run again in 2014, the same
year that Graham is up for re-election.
-- DeMint was born on Sept. 2, 1951, in Greenville, South
Carolina, where he still lives. He is married and has four
children.
(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle. Editing by Fred Barbash and
Doina Chiacu)