WASHINGTON Feb 28 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
rejected a Democratic plan backed by President Barack Obama for
replacing $85 billion in across-the-board government spending
cuts that are set to begin within hours.
As expected, the Senate defeated the proposal that would
have substituted the indiscriminate budget cuts with tax
increases on the rich and the elimination of some farm subsidies
for large corporations.
Republicans have vowed to block any new tax increases as
part of deficit-reduction efforts.
Earlier, the Senate also defeated a Republican proposal to
replace the across-the-board spending cuts.
With the defeat of the Democratic and Republican plans, the
$85 billion in cuts that will hit most federal agencies are
expected to begin at the end of the month.