(Corrects Murray's title to Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman instead of House)

WASHINGTON, March 13 Annual U.S. deficits under a new plan from Senate Democrats would hover in the $400-600 billion range for much of the next decade, but they argue that this allows for stronger near-term job growth than the Republicans' balanced-budget vision.

According to full details of the plan released by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Patty Murray on Wednesday, deficits would average 2.4 percent of U.S. economic output through 2023, a level that many economists view as sustainable.

It would add $5.2 trillion to U.S. public debt over the decade, but debt would decline gradually as a percentage of gross domestic product to 70.4 percent in 2023 from 76.6 percent currently. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)