RPT-Japan Jan industrial output falls 0.8 pct mth/mth -govt
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's industrial output unexpectedly fell 0.8 percent in January, posting the first decline in six months, government data showed on Tuesday.
(Corrects Murray's title to Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman instead of House)
WASHINGTON, March 13 Annual U.S. deficits under a new plan from Senate Democrats would hover in the $400-600 billion range for much of the next decade, but they argue that this allows for stronger near-term job growth than the Republicans' balanced-budget vision.
According to full details of the plan released by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Patty Murray on Wednesday, deficits would average 2.4 percent of U.S. economic output through 2023, a level that many economists view as sustainable.
It would add $5.2 trillion to U.S. public debt over the decade, but debt would decline gradually as a percentage of gross domestic product to 70.4 percent in 2023 from 76.6 percent currently. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Feb 27 Samuel Merksamer, who represents billionaire investor Carl Icahn on several corporate boards, has left the hedge fund firm Icahn Enterprises, according to an internal memo.