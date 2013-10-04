BRIEF-Straight Path Communications qtrly loss per share $2.10
* Straight path communications reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017
WASHINGTON Oct 4 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a maneuver that would force a vote on legislation to fully reopen the federal government immediately, according to a House aide who asked not to be identified.
While the aide did not provide details, the rarely used "discharge petition" maneuver normally dislodges a bill from a committee and sends it to the House floor if there are 218 lawmakers signing the petition in the 435-member chamber.
House Republican leaders have been blocking attempts by Democrats to pass a bill granting emergency funding to reopen the government without add-ons to delay or kill the "Obamacare" healthcare plan.
Many Democrats and some Republicans think that if a straight-forward spending bill was put on the House floor, it would pass.
* Straight path communications reports results for second quarter fiscal 2017
* Superior drilling products, inc. Achieves $2.3 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2016
* Southwest airlines co - company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (rpms) in february 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent