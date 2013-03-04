By Susan Cornwell
leaders proposed on Monday to spend another $2 billion on U.S.
diplomatic security this year, using money unspent in Iraq to
provide cash the Obama administration said was necessary to help
prevent another Benghazi-style attack.
The proposal, an exception amid general U.S. budget
cutbacks, is part of the House Republican majority's plan for
funding the U.S. government for the rest of fiscal 2013, which
ends on Sept. 30. Much of the legislation would continue U.S.
government spending at the same level of last year - minus cuts
mandated by the so-called sequestration that took effect last
week.
The additional money would be used to beef up security at
U.S. embassies and other diplomatic posts around the globe in
the wake of the Sept. 11, 2012, attacks on the American mission
in Benghazi, Libya and a nearby CIA outpost. Ambassador Chris
Stevens and three other Americans died in the attacks.
Most of the extra cash would come from funds that the State
Department has not spent in Iraq, a House appropriations
committee aide said.
After the Benghazi attacks, then-Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton asked Congress to help reallocate $1.4 billion that was
no longer needed in Iraq - where the State Department has been
scaling back operations after the departure of U.S. troops in
2011 - to pay for hardened security at U.S. diplomatic
facilities elsewhere.
Clinton's $1.4 billion request was on top of $3.79 billion
the administration had already asked Congress to approve for
diplomatic security in fiscal 2013, the congressional aide said.
If Congress okays this amount, it will be bring the total
approved for embassy security this year to $5.2 billion.
The Democratic-majority Senate in February approved the move
of $1.1 billion from the State Department's Iraq accounts to pay
for more embassy security. If the proposal by House Republican
leaders passes, the House and Senate could then negotiate over a
final number.
Clinton told lawmakers in January that the additional $1.4
billion was needed "so that we can get more Marine guards, we
can get more diplomatic security guards, we can try to put more
money into the maintenance, the upgrades, the construction
that's needed" at U.S. diplomatic posts around the world.
Clinton said the State Department wanted $553 million to pay
for more Marine security guard detachments at embassies; $130
million for 155 more State Department diplomatic security
personnel; and $336 million for facility construction and
upgrades.
The money for construction could help build new embassy
compounds or finance upgrades at the top 80 highest-threat posts
that do not meet current security standards, the congressional
aide said.
After the Benghazi attacks, Democrats criticized Republicans
for voting to cut embassy security spending during the past two
years. Republicans countered that security was not merely a
matter of money and that U.S. leadership failures contributed to
the Benghazi tragedy.
An independent review of the Benghazi attacks blamed the
senior leadership for failing to ensure that the security needs
of the high-threat post were met. But it also said that Congress
must "do its part" to provide the State Department with
necessary resources to address security risks.
The House Republican proposal is part of a plan to avoid a
government shutdown later this month while keeping automatic
spending cuts in place. Accounting for the so-called sequester
cuts, it would reduce the full-year discretionary spending
levels to $982 billion, compared to $1.043 trillion previously.