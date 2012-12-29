* Budget battles loom over debt limit, spending bills
* New Congress may be more partisan than the old
By David Lawder and Fred Barbash
WASHINGTON, Dec 29 Whether or not the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" impasse is broken before the New Year's Eve
deadline, there will be no post-cliff peace in Washington.
With the political climate toxic in Congress as the cliff's
steep tax hikes and spending cuts approach, other partisan
fights loom, all over the issue that has paralyzed the capital
for the past two years: federal spending.
The first will come in late February when the Treasury
Department runs out of borrowing authority and has to come to
Congress to get the debt ceiling raised.
The next is likely in late March, when a temporary bill to
fund the government runs out, confronting Congress with a
deadline to act or face a government shutdown. The third will
possibly be whenever the temporary bill replacing the temporary
bill expires.
While Congress is supposed to pass annual spending bills
before the start of each fiscal year, it has failed to complete
that process since 1996, resorting to stopgap funding ever
since.
Influential anti-tax activist Grover Norquist predicted in
an interview with Reuters that conservatives would wage repeated
battles with President Barack Obama to demand budget savings
every time the government needs a temporary funding bill or more
borrowing capacity.
The so-called "continuing resolutions" to which a divided
Congress has increasingly resorted to keep the government
operating, provide a "very powerful tool" to pry out spending
cuts, said Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform.
Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee said he will not
be satisfied until there are substantial cuts to federal
retirement and healthcare benefits known as entitlements,
producing savings in the $4.5 trillion to $5 trillion range.
"Unfortunately for America," said Corker, "the next line in
the sand will be the debt ceiling."
Most observers see the $16.4 trillion debt limit as the true
fiscal cliff in the new year because if not increased, it would
eventually lead to a default on U.S. Treasury debt, an event
that could prove cataclysmic for financial markets.
The Treasury Department said on Wednesday it would start
taking extraordinary measures by Dec. 31 to extend its borrowing
capacity for about two more months.
'POISONOUS CLIMATE'
It was a deadlock over raising the debt ceiling in August
2011 that prompted a deficit reduction deal that led to a key
fiscal cliff component, the $109 billion in automatic spending
cuts on military and domestic programs.
If the fiscal cliff's spending cuts or tax increases are
left even partly unresolved on Dec. 31, the political combat
over them will carry over into the new Congress, possibly
simultaneously with the debt ceiling debate.
"We would be pessimistic of a quick fix" if the deadline is
missed, Sean West, head U.S. analyst at Eurasia Group, a
political risk consultancy, said in a note to clients. "The
political climate will be poisoned. The new Congress will need
time to settle in."
"We are concluding one of the most unsuccessful Congresses
in history," Democratic Representative John Dingell of Michigan
declared in a statement on Saturday, "noteworthy not only for
its failure to accomplish anything of importance, but also for
the poisonous climate of the institution."
Dingell, 86, is the longest serving member of the House,
elected first in 1955.
Historically, bitter struggles in Congress like that over
the fiscal cliff lead to further resentment and strife in a
cycle of cumulative grudges that now spans nearly 30 years.
Many analysts and lobbyists in Washington believe the strife
could get even worse because the new Congress convening on Jan.
3 will include fewer members from moderate or swing districts
and more from districts tilted heavily to the left or the right.
Republicans in particular are likely to face their most
serious re-election challenges in 2014 not from Democrats but
from conservative Republicans challenging them in primary
elections.
"Ironically," said a post-election analysis published by the
law firm Patton Boggs, "the voters have elected a 113th Congress
that may be even more partisan than the 112th."
(Reporting By David Lawder and Fred Barbash; Editing by Eric
Beech)