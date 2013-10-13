WASHINGTON Oct 13 The second-ranking Democratic
in the U.S. Senate said on Sunday that a deal to reopen the
federal government and avoid a catastrophic default hinged on
spending levels for the coming year, the length of a debt limit
extension and the severity of automatic spending cuts that began
earlier this year.
Dick Durbin, the Democratic Senate majority whip, said
negotiations between Harry Reid, the Democratic Senate leader,
and Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, were focused
on these three issues and that he was hopeful a deal can be
struck.
Durbin, speaking to reporters after making remarks on the
Senate floor, said Democrats want a debt limit extension until
March or April 2014, so the debate over whether the government
can pay its bills does not hang over the holiday season. He said
there had been no response from Republicans on the request.
Durbin said negotiations also were focused on the
government's spending level for the new fiscal year. Compromise
needed to be reached between the Democratic number of $1.058
trillion and the Republican number of $988 billion, Durbin said.
Durbin said Democrats may not demand a lengthy period to
keep the government funded. "We may not need a long CR", he
said, referring to a continuing resolution, a piece of
legislation that would provide short-term funding to reopen the
government.
Durbin said another major stumbling block in negotiations
was whether a budget deal would include, or reduce or abolish,
the automatic spending cuts that began in March this year.
Durbin conceded that any deal that might come out of the
Senate still has to pass the U.S. House of Representatives,
where the Republican majority is unlikely to accept it.
The only likely way any deal will pass the House is if John
Boehner, the Republican speaker, allows a full vote, thus
allowing Democrats to push the bill over the finish line.
"It has to reach the point where Boehner calls it for a
vote," Durbin said.