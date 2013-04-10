By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, April 10 Beneath the customary
optimism of a political policy pitch, the Obama administration
has cut its outlook for how fast the U.S. economy can grow
without generating inflation.
As part of the assumptions underlying President Barack
Obama's 2014 budget proposal released on Wednesday, the White
House said the potential growth rate currently appears to be 2.4
percent a year. That is down from an estimate of 2.5 percent in
the 2013 budget plan and from 2.6 percent in the 2010 proposal.
For policymakers, the potential growth rate sets a sort of a
speed limit for the pace at which living standards can improve
over the long term without putting economic stability at risk.
Faster growth means more income. Considering the current
size of the economy, an extra tenth of a point in growth would
mean roughly $5,000 in additional economic output per person.
The White House did not explain exactly why it lowered its
view of the economy's capacity to expand, although it noted
demographic changes will slow future growth in gross domestic
product compared with before the 2007-09 recession.
"In the 21st century, real GDP growth in the United States
is likely to be permanently slower," the White House said.
It said future growth would be held back by an increase in
the size of the retired population, as well as slower growth
rates for the working-age population.
While the change in the long-term growth estimate was
relatively slight, the White House's view is now more bearish
than the forecasts of most private sector analysts, whose
projections also take into account demographic changes.
The White House said potential growth will fall further to a
2.3 percent rate after 2020. The Blue Chip survey of economic
forecasters, against which the White House compares its
estimates, suggests private economists think the economy will
average growth rates of 2.5 percent over the long term.
Under either view, the economy is seen growing over the long
haul at a much slower pace than many Americans have grown used
to. Between 1947 and 2007, the potential growth rate was 3.2
percent, the budget proposal said.
NEAR TERM OPTIMISM
In the near term, however, the administration's views on
economic growth appear much more optimistic than private
forecasters.
Growth would average 2.3 percent in 2013 if Congress
approved the president's proposal in its entirety, the White
House said. That is unlikely to happen, which is largely why the
administration's forecast is above the 1.8 percent growth
projected by Blue Chip economists.
Since the end of the recession, the economy has struggled to
grow at faster than a 2 percent rate, although recent data has
suggested a housing recovery is shifting into higher gear, while
consumers have made strides in reducing heavy debt loads.
Obama's budget plan assumes a reversal of across-the-board
spending cuts enacted last month. Those cuts are widely expected
to weigh on the economy throughout the year. The budget also
proposes spending on infrastructure that could boost growth.
This year, the White House sees the unemployment rate
averaging 7.7 percent, just above the 7.6 percent rate reached
in March.
In subsequent years, the White House sees growth
accelerating more than private forecasters do, at least for a
while. In 2016, for example, the administration expects a 3.6
percent growth rate, compared with a 2.9 percent rate in the
Blue Chip forecast.
The reason for the difference, the budget documents say, is
that private forecasters believe the last recession knocked the
economy permanently below its prior growth path, while the
administration thinks private demand will snap back.
Then around the end of the current decade, the White House's
forecasts for GDP growth begin to trail those of the private
sector.