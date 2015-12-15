WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Congress negotiators on Tuesday continued to tussle over Republican demands that a 40-year-old oil export ban be repealed and Democratic calls that any such repeal be coupled with incentives for clean energy projects, a senior Senate Democratic aide said.

The talks are part of an end-of-year, must-pass bill to fund the government through September 2016 and extend a series of tax breaks. Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said details of such legislation would be unveiled later in the day with House votes likely on Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey)