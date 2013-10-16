Oct 16 CME Group Inc, the world's
largest futures exchange operator, said it would temporarily
raise the margins on some products traded on its platform on
Wednesday, citing likely market volatility as a result of the
U.S. debt ceiling debate.
Derivative exchange and clearing house operator
IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE) said it was
monitoring the situation, as did clearing and settlement
services provider Depository Trust & Clearing Corp (DTCC).
The move by CME was yet another instance of global trading
houses taking steps to shield themselves from a spike in
volatility, even as trading volumes have fallen across financial
markets in the first two weeks of October.
"Anticipating possible market moves specific to this event,
CME will increase margin for all OTC IRS portfolios by applying
the Event Risk margin add-on of 12 percent to the base margins,"
CME said in a statement, referring to over-the-counter interest
rate swaps.
The additional margin will be implemented across fours days,
with the first 3 percent increment beginning at the end of
Wednesday, CME said.
Some market participants using Nasdaq OMX Group Inc's
U.S. Treasuries platform, eSpeed, have also had their
margins raised, a person familiar with the matter said. Nasdaq
uses the Fixed Income Clearing Corp, a subsidiary of DTCC, for
clearing Treasuries, sending it though a clearing member of
FICC.
Nasdaq declined to comment.
The DTCC said it has not yet made any changes to its
approach to discounts on collateral.
"DTCC continues to monitor overall market activity, with a
particular focus on the Treasury market and are assessing if we
will need to make any types of adjustments in our valuations of
securities required for collateral in our clearing fund," the
clearing house operator said in a statement.
Similarly, ICE said it was communicating with regulators and
working with its clearing members while monitoring the risks in
the market. It said it would take steps to mitigate those risks
as appropriate.
There has been less volatility in the equity markets than
the derivative markets during the debt debate.
A spokesman for BATS Global Markets said it was "business as
usual" for the U.S. equity market operator. No. 1 U.S. stock
exchange operator NYSE Euronext declined to comment.
The U.S. House of Representatives was set to vote on a deal
over the fiscal impasse on Wednesday after the Senate struck a
last minute deal to avoid a historic lapse in the government's
borrowing authority. President Barack Obama has said such a
breach could lead to default and deliver a damaging blow to the
global economy.
Last week, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) said it
would apply a deeper discount on U.S. Treasuries used as margin
collateral, according to a circular from the clearing house.
HKEx, the holding company for The Stock Exchange of Hong
Kong Ltd, Hong Kong Futures Exchange Ltd and Hong Kong
Securities Clearing Company Ltd, will now apply a haircut of 3
percent versus the current 1 percent for bills with a maturity
of less than a year. The haircuts applied to longer-dated bills
remain unchanged.