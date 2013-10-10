WASHINGTON Oct 10 A plan offered by U.S. House
of Representatives Republicans to temporarily raise government
borrowing authority would prohibit the Treasury Department from
using "extraordinary measures" to continue borrowing once it
hits up against the new limit, according to a senior House
Republican aide.
In mid-May, the Treasury bumped up against its $16.7
trillion statutory debt limit but the agency has employed a
series of cash-management maneuvers to extend its borrowing
capacity by more than $260 billion. Treasury estimates that on
Oct. 17 it will exhaust all tools for borrowing.