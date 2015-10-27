(Repeats to fix formatting)

Oct 27 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday said the two-year budget agreement worked out by congressional leaders would "clean the barn" of thorny legislation for his expected successor, Representative Paul Ryan.

It would lift mandatory spending caps on defense and domestic programs while extending federal borrowing authority into the next presidency.

Here are highlights of the agreement, according to Boehner's office:

* An extension of the federal debt ceiling through March 2017 would prevent a default on U.S. obligations in early November.

* Caps on discretionary spending would be eased, allowing a $50 billion increase in fiscal 2016, which began on Oct. 1, and a $30 billion increase in fiscal 2017. The additional spending would be split equally between defense and nondefense programs.

* The discretionary defense budget for fiscal year 2016 would be $548.1 billion, but the military would get an additional increase of about $8 billion a year in off-budget war operations funding.

* Social Security changes would produce a long-term savings of $168 billion by closing loopholes to prevent disability recipients from claiming larger benefits than Congress intended and by cracking down on medical fraud. The deal staves off a 20 percent cut in disability benefits that was likely to occur in 2016 had there been no action.

* Mandatory cuts to Medicare healthcare funding for the elderly enacted in 2011 would be extended through 2025. New measures to ensure cost parity in different locations will bring total savings for the program to $30 billion.

* Senior citizens would avoid a looming spike in premiums for Medicare Part B, which covers doctor visits and lab tests.

* Boehner said the agreement would further Republicans' efforts to dismantle President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, by eliminating a requirement that workers automatically enroll in employee-sponsored healthcare coverage.

* The deal would authorize the sale of 58 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve from 2018-2025, which would raise up to $3 billion.

* The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp would increase premium rates for single-employer pension plans.

* Federal regulators would be required to identify 30 megahertz worth of government-controlled wireless spectrum to be to be auctioned off by July 2024. A 65-megahertz wireless auction closing in January attracted aggressive bidding and added $45 billion to government coffers.

* New tax compliance provisions, including a new rule clarifying that partnership income is subject to taxation when the partnership interest is the result of a gift. (Writing by Bill Trott and David Lawder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)