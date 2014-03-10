WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. government-owned
mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
could send about $179.2 billion in profits back to
taxpayers over the next 10 years, the Office of Management and
Budget said in a report released on Monday.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have operated under federal
conservatorship since 2008, and have returned to profitability
as the housing market recovered.
So far, Fannie and Freddie have borrowed $187.5 billion from
the Treasury, and by the end of March they will have had paid
$202.9 billion in dividends.