BRIEF-CMS Energy files for potential mixed shelf
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has begun to recall employees idled by the three-day-old government shutdown as the Gulf Coast braces for potentially damaging tropical storm Karen, the White House said on Thursday.
"FEMA has begun to recall currently furloughed employees necessary to serve functions of the agency that protects life and property as they prepare for potential landfall of Tropical Storm Karen," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.
* Cms Energy Corp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lqVeuk) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 1 Prime Minister Theresa May wants to see legislation giving her the right to trigger talks for Britain to leave the European Union approved by parliament's upper house without any changes, her spokesman said on Wednesday.
March 1 Alere Inc said it would delay filing its 2016 annual report, in the latest blow to the diagnostic company engaged in a legal battle with Abbott Laboratories over their deal.