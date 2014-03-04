By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Federal Housing
Administration, which turned to the Treasury for aid in 2013,
will avoid that fate this year because of efforts to shore up
its finances, the White House predicted in its budget proposal
on Tuesday.
Last year, White House budget writers said the FHA, which is
a major provider of mortgages for first-time home buyers, would
need a $943 million Treasury subsidy, but the agency ended up
drawing $1.7 billion when the fiscal year closed on Sept. 30.
The Obama administration now estimates the agency has
adequate reserves and will not need turn to the Treasury for a
second time. Last year's draw was the first in the government
mortgage insurer's 80-year history.
"We still have more work to do on sustaining the FHA fund
and we will continue to do that," FHA Commissioner Carol Galante
said on a call with reporters. "The improved strength of the
fund allows FHA to sharpen its focus on placing homeownership
within the reach of many creditworthy Americans."
The FHA is required by Congress to keep enough cash on hand
to cover all expected future losses and must take a taxpayer
subsidy if its projected revenue falls short.
To bolster its reserves, the agency has raised the amount it
charges borrowers to insure mortgages against default and
tightened underwriting.
An independent audit, using a separate calculation from
White House budget forecasters, said in December the FHA's
insurance fund would fall $1.3 billion short in the current
fiscal year. The FHA will not finalize the size of any request
until September, just as the fiscal year is drawing to a close.
Most of the damage to the FHA was caused by loans made
during the years the real estate market was cratering, when it
expanded its book of business to support the mortgage market as
private lenders retreated. Loans originated in the past few
years have performed much better.
Republican lawmakers have argued the FHA needs to take more
aggressive action to protect taxpayers, including reducing
maximum loan limits and raising minimum down payments.
The Obama administration contends some of those steps would
undermine the agency's mission to provide credit to first-time
home buyers and needy communities.
The FHA has played a critical role supporting the housing
market by insuring mortgages for borrowers who make down
payments of as little as 3.5 percent. The FHA insures about $1.1
trillion in mortgages and backs about one-third of all new loans
used to purchase homes, up from about 5 percent in 2006.
President Barack Obama's fiscal 2015 budget proposal
requests $30 million in new authority for the agency to charge
lenders a fee for a program designed to uncover risk on
substandard mortgages the FHA backs, officials told reporters on
the call.
Congress would have to enact the "quality assurance"
framework that is designed to increase lender confidence in
originating loans eligible for FHA backing.
Details on the size of the fee are not yet determined, but
the agency does not expect it will have much of an impact on
costs for new home buyers.