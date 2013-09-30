By Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission would continue reviewing IPO applications
and monitoring markets as normal in the early weeks of a
government shutdown, but market players are increasingly anxious
about the prospect of a prolonged funding gap.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission expects to stay
open on Oct. 1 and to continue operating fully for a few weeks,
a spokesman said, even if the rest of the federal government
starts shutting down when funding runs out at midnight.
"The SEC will be able to stay open in the event of a funding
lapse," spokesman John Nester said, explaining that the SEC has
funds that are not available to most other U.S. agencies.
"We have determined that our carryover balances are
sufficient to allow us to remain open for a few weeks if there
is a lapse of appropriations," Nester said.
Even if the SEC did run out of funds and was forced to scale
back operations, securities regulators would still keep an eye
on exchange activity, potential insider-trading and money funds.
However, at that point the SEC would have to discontinue
some operations, such as processing applications, which could
include the initial public offering for Twitter Inc and plans
from Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to launch a Bitcoin-tracking
exchange-traded product.
"Volatility as a result of a potential shutdown is a big
issue," said Jonathan Crane of KeyBanc Capital Markets. "It's
the enemy of pricing transactions."
Federal government funding runs out at midnight, the end of
the 2013 fiscal year. Members of the House of Representatives
and the Senate would need to agree on a plan to pay for the
government, even temporarily, to keep the doors open on Tuesday.
Lawmakers have averted several such crises in the past. They
have been unable to agree so far, in large part because a number
of Republicans want to delay President Barack Obama's signature
health reform law as part of any deal to fund the government.
If they do not reach a deal this time, most U.S. agencies
would start shuttering all but the most critical operations,
keeping only skeleton staffs at work.
A shutdown would not mean a financial free-for-all.
In fact, some experts say shutting down the government would
be a minor blip for markets compared with what would occur later
this month if lawmakers do not raise the debt ceiling.
"The conventional wisdom is this is a precursor for the debt
ceiling fight, which will have immediate and substantial
ramifications for the economy," said Jason Rosenstock, head of
government relations at ML Strategies in Washington.
JPMorgan Chase & Co has set up a working group to
monitor the potential consequences of a federal government
shutdown or debt default on the company's customers, which
include state and local governments, as well as businesses,
according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to
be identified or provide additional details.
MARKET JITTERS
Several big-name IPOs are possible in the next few months,
including household names such as Twitter and Chrysler Group.
Those offerings are not likely to be called off overnight, but a
shutdown could create problems later on.
At a certain point, the SEC likely would not be able to
review applications to register shares with regulators,
including IPOs, or offer new financial products, according to an
agency memo.
"If I'm an underwriter, I'm nervous about this situation
because the IPO market has windows opening and closing all the
time," said David Lynn, a partner at Morrison & Foerster who
previously worked at the SEC.
"If a shutdown drags on a for a few weeks, then it may cause
a lot more companies to rethink their IPOs," Lynn said.
Large companies that need to quickly offer securities to
raise cash would face smoother sailing during a prolonged
shutdown because they can file "short form" registration
statements that go into effect automatically, said David Martin,
a partner at Covington and Burling LLP who previously led the
SEC's division that reviews security offerings.
Smaller and mid-sized companies, he said, would likely face
more trouble. "I think where it would be much more problematic
is for a company that wasn't doing an IPO that didn't qualify
for a short form of registration that's effective automatically
and was trying to go to the capital markets," he said. "In those
situations, it would be dicey."
OTHER REGULATORS BRACE FOR SHUTDOWN
Bank regulators, including the Federal Reserve and the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, would stay open during any
government shutdown because they do not rely on Congress for
funding.
The SEC, which does rely on government appropriations, was
still able to stay open during shutdowns in the 1990s.
Other regulators, including the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, do not have access to extra funds during a shutdown
and would have to quickly scale back operations.
CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said last week his agency was
rushing to approve a new type of trading platform because such
reviews would have to stop if the government shut down.
The Justice Department's antitrust division, which is
preparing to litigate to stop American Airlines from
merging with US Airways, would keep working on merger
investigations, but stop any activities that could be delayed.
The Federal Trade Commission would suspend all but its
merger investigations. That is because the agencies have a
limited window during which they can challenge mergers.
Some market-sensitive data also could be delayed, including
the monthly employment report.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday it
did not know if it would publish its weekly inventory data if
the government shut down. That data lists U.S. supplies of crude
and fuels, including gasoline, and is closely watched by
markets.
"The view is that the longer it goes on, the worse it
becomes," said Izzy Klein, a financial services lobbyist with
the Podesta Group. "Is one day just a hiccup or does it have
some reverberations? I don't know."