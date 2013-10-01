NEW YORK Oct 1 The impact of the U.S. federal
government shutdown is minimal for U.S. municipalities, credit
ratings agency Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday, adding that
failing to increase the government's borrowing limit by later in
the month is a bigger concern.
But if the shutdown - which began at midnight on Tuesday -
is extended, the impact of funding reductions will become more
pronounced, Fitch said.
The U.S. federal government partially shut down for the
first time in 17 years in a standoff between President Barack
Obama and congressional Republicans over healthcare reforms.
The political crisis has raised fresh concerns about whether
Congress can meet a crucial mid-October deadline to raise the
government's $16.7 trillion debt ceiling.