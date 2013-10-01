US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. House Republicans are set to pass three targeted funding bills on Tuesday to reopen programs for veterans and shuttered federal parks, and restore funds for the District of Columbia, Representative Peter King said.
King said following a Republican caucus meeting that the measures would provide some relief from the effects of the government shutdown that began after midnight.
The measures also encourage Democrats to join negotiations to fully end the shutdown and craft a broader fiscal deal that includes raising the debt limit, he said.
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group