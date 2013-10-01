WASHINGTON Oct 1 Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives are floating a plan to reopen some shuttered federal agencies by passing small, individual funding bills for them, a senior House Republican aide said on Tuesday.

The plan, which would ease some of the pain of a government shutdown that started early on Tuesday as spending authority expired, was presented to rank-and-file House Republicans at a meeting in the Capitol.

The aide said the "selective funding" measures could be as small as funding budgets for individual monuments, or to full government departments such as the Veterans Administration.