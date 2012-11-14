* Says encouraged by Boehner's comments on revenue
* Calls just limiting tax deductions to cut deficit "magical
thinking"
By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Tuesday warned against extending all the
U.S. tax breaks to give Washington additional time to broker a
deficit reduction deal, saying it would create more uncertainty
in the markets.
The Obama administration and Congress have seven weeks to
deal with the so-called "fiscal cliff," a scenario in which
hundreds of billions of dollars in tax hikes and spending cuts
start to take effect next year, driving the economy into
recession.
With lawmakers and the White House bickering over how to put
the country on a sustainable fiscal path, a number of lawmakers
and think tanks have argued for more time.
"That will leave all the uncertainty you don't like on the
table," Geithner said at an event sponsored by the Wall Street
Journal in his first public comments on the looming fiscal
crisis since President Barack Obama won re-election last week.
Earlier, Geithner and Obama met with leaders from the
country's biggest labor unions and liberal groups where Obama
repeated his campaign promise to raise taxes on the wealthiest
and hold tax rates down for those earning under $250,000,
according to attendees.
At the Wall Street Journal event, Geithner said it was not
possible to reduce the deficit over the long term without
additional tax revenues.
"If you believe ... we shouldn't be asking middle-class
Americans to pay more in taxes, then I don't see how you do this
without higher rates," said Geithner, who is expected to stay on
as Treasury Secretary into early next year to help the White
House negotiate with Congress. "I just don't think there is any
feasible, realistic way to do it," he said.
Geithner said the administration had proposed a fiscal
reform package that would raise about another $1.5 trillion in
revenues through a mix of modest rate increases and reforms that
limit the value of deductions on upper-income people.
"It's true, there are other ways to do that. But there is a
lot of magical thinking about how much money you can raise from
tax expenditures," he said.
Tax expenditures are targeted giveaways in the tax system
such as mortgage interest and charitable deductions.
Top Republican lawmaker John Boehner has said House
Republicans were willing to accept new revenue under the right
conditions - comments the treasury chief characterized as
encouraging.
Obama has made an effort to reach out to congressional
leaders since winning re-election and on Friday will meet with
top Democratic and Republican lawmakers to start budget
negotiations.
Geithner pointed to the administration's most recent budget
proposal as a path to reduce the trillion-dollar budget deficits
and said it included hundreds of billions of dollars in reforms
to the healthcare system.