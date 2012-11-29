By Fred Barbash
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, President Barack Obama's chief negotiator in
talks to avert the "fiscal cliff," will meet with Congressional
leaders on Thursday amid signs that the market-rattling
uncertainty about the outcome could go down to the wire.
"It is not going to happen soon," Republican Senator John
Barrasso of Wyoming, the Senate's fourth-ranking Republican,
said in a Fox Business News interview Wednesday evening of an
agreement to avoid the tax hikes and spending cuts that will be
triggered on Jan. 1 without an act of Congress.
"I think right now" it's "a little bit of a standoff," Sen.
John Thune, the third-ranking Republican in the Democratic-
controlled Senate, told CNN late Wednesday.
The announced schedule of Geithner's meetings Thursday
suggested relatively contained chats with Republicans rather
than intensive negotiations.
The Treasury Secretary, accompanied by Obama's top
legislative aide, Ron Nabors, is set to meet first with Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid at about 10 a.m. EST followed 45
minutes later by a session with Republican leaders of the House
of Representatives, including Speaker John A. Boehner, Majority
Leader Eric Cantor, House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan,
fresh off his Republican vice-presidential campaign, and the
chairman of the House's tax writing Ways and Means Committee,
Dave Camp.
The president's emissaries will lunch with Republican Senate
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell followed by a meeting with House
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
At immediate issue is whether the tax cuts that originated
in the administration of President George W. Bush should be
extended beyond Dec. 31 for all taxpayers including the
affluent, as Republicans want, or just for less wealthy
taxpayers, with income under $250,000, as Democratic President
Obama wants.
Despite a few cracks in Republican ranks, most notably from
Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, neither side has
budged significantly from its position, leaving the markets and
political analysts alike to grasp at wording nuances.
It's become clear during the post-election lame-duck session
of Congress that until the two sides get over the immediate tax
issue, they will not move forward to serious discussions on
longer-term deficit reduction and tax reform, though both have
expressed interest in doing so.
Keeping the nation in suspense down to a white-knuckled
deadline has become the rule rather than the exception for
Congress in recent years.
Whether the risk has been a government shutdown or, as in
the events that led to the fiscal cliff, default for failure to
raise the U.S. government's borrowing power, Republicans and
Democrats have needed the pressure of time and possible disaster
to bring them together.
The last standoff, over the debt ceiling in 2011, was
settled by scheduling across-the-board automatic-budget cuts of
about $500 billion - the sequestration part of the fiscal cliff
- to take effect just as the tax cuts expire.
While little visible progress has been made on either
element of the cliff, Congress could make quick work of it once
a deal is reached, as no elaborate legislation is necessarily
required just to get passed the twin deadlines.
Once "off that fiscal cliff," said Thune, "and we're on to
the New Year and the markets will be happy. And the people will
smile."