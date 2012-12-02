WASHINGTON Dec 2 Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said on Sunday that he "can't promise" that the United
States won't go over so-called fiscal cliff, insisting it is up
to congressional Republicans.
"That's a decision that lies in the hands of the Republicans
that are now opposing an increase in tax rates," a key sticking
point, Geithner told "Fox News Sunday."
House Speaker John Boehner, the top U.S. Republican, said
later in a separate appearance on the show: "I don't want any
part of going over the cliff. I'm going to do everything I can
to avert that."