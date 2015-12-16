By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 For many energy-minded
Democrats, the massive deal on the U.S. government spending bill
was less about a loss of the long-standing ban on crude oil
exports than big gains for solar and wind power.
Tax breaks for green energy have for years been like a
neglected child, often included at the last minute in end-year
legislation or left to expire and then extended for a year or
two, sometimes retroactively.
But this time support surged. Democrats sensed they could
get years of certainty for investments in green power worth
billions of dollars in exchange for repealing the oil export
ban, a measure that would not likely result in shipments anytime
soon due to a growing glut in global crude supplies.
Minimal exports, at least for years, would also mean less
impact from new drilling, less oil traffic on rail lines,
potentially fewer job cuts at refineries that many Democrats had
been concerned about. Some Democrats also worried that allowing
oil exports without boosting alternative energy would send the
wrong signal after the United States pushed for an agreement in
global climate talks in Paris this month.
Including extensions of tax credits for green energy "were
the linchpin to getting a deal to lift the oil export ban," said
Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from North Dakota, the No. 2
oil-producing state.
Heitkamp, who voted for lifting the ban in committee earlier
this year, had held meetings since September with senators in
her party, who had reservations about lifting the trade
restriction on its own.
One of those she met with was Senator Martin Heinrich, from
New Mexico, who put solar panels on his house a decade ago.
Without the green tax credits in the bill, "there wouldn't have
been any negotiation or deal," Heitkamp said.
The $1.15 trillion government spending deal includes a
five-year retroactive extension of the production tax credit for
wind power that expired last year for projects through 2019. The
solar investment tax credit was extended for five years.
Lawmakers hope to pass the bill in the House of
Representatives and the Senate in coming days, before sending it
to President Barack Obama, who is expected to sign it.
Solar and wind power also got a boost from the White House.
After repeatedly saying Obama was opposed to lifting the oil
export ban, the White House, a player in shaping the bill,
changed its message just before congressional leaders struck the
deal. On Monday, the White House said for the first time that
Obama would not object to trading oil exports for green tax
credits.
Days after nearly 200 countries reached the climate
agreement in Paris, and years before Obama's clean power plan to
cut carbon emissions from electricity generation is set to
begin, the White House was eager to lend support to green
energy.
Many Democrats did not get all they wanted, after Koch
Industries Inc and other energy interests lobbied
conservative Republicans not to accept a trade that would help
renewable energy.
Senator Edward Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, fought
bitterly against lifting the oil export ban, but even he saw the
potential of a deal, though he wanted a longer extension for
wind and solar of 10 years or more.
"If we are going to honor the spirit of the agreement just
reached in Paris, we should have equality of treatment in oil
and in wind and solar," Markey said hours before congressional
leaders struck the deal.
The green energy industry rejoiced over what it saw as a
win. Rhone Resch, president of the Solar Energy Industries
Association, said the extension of the investment credit would
add 140,000 U.S. jobs in the solar industry, a spike of 70
percent, and $125 billion in new investments in private
businesses.
Shares in solar companies soared on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc
finished up 23 percent at $11.63 a share, while
SolarCity Corp shares rose 34 percent to $53.69 per
share, both on the Nasdaq.
