WASHINGTON, July 28 Slower growth in healthcare
spending is shoring up the funding outlook for the federal
Medicare program that covers the hospital bills of the elderly,
trustees of the program said on Monday.
The program's trust fund for hospital care will run out of
money in 2030, the trustees said in a report. That was four
years later than in their previous estimate. When the fund runs
out of money, Washington would only be able to partially cover
its obligations.
The trustees said the fund would last longer than previously
though because "expenditures in 2013 were significantly lower
than the previous estimate." The trustees said changes to
Medicare under President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul
appeared to be creating "substantial savings."
At the same time, trustees for the country's Social Security
program repeated their warning that Washington would run out of
the money needed to fully pay disability benefits by 2016.
The report's conclusions largely mirrored those made earlier
this month by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which
also pushed back to 2030 its projection of when Medicare's main
trust fund would be exhausted.
Depletion of the Medicare and Social Security trust funds
does not mean that all benefits would stop. At the current rate
of payroll tax collections, Medicare would be able to pay about
85 percent of costs in 2030, declining to 75 percent by 2050.
Social Security would be able to pay about 80 percent of
disability benefits starting in "late 2016," the Treasury
Department said in a statement. In 2033, the Social Security
program would only have money to cover about three quarters of
the pensions that it pays, Treasury said.
