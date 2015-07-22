WASHINGTON, July 22 A slowdown in healthcare
spending has shored up the funding outlook for the federal
program that pays elderly Americans' hospital bills, trustees of
the program said on Wednesday.
The Medicare program's trust fund for hospital care will run
out of money in 2030 the trustees said in a report. That was the
same year as in their previous estimate, although the trustees
said the program now appears on better footing over the longer
term.
When the fund runs out of money, Washington would only be
able to partially cover its obligations.
The trustees urged U.S. politicians to enact new laws to
keep that from happening, though they said the funding gap over
the longer run appears narrowed thanks to signs that healthcare
costs would be lower in the future.
"Notwithstanding the assumption of a substantial slowdown of
per capita health expenditure growth ... Medicare still faces a
substantial financial shortfall," the trustees said in the
report.
Trustees for the country's Social Security program repeated
their warning that Washington would run out of the money needed
to fully pay disability benefits by 2016.
Depletion of the Medicare and Social Security trust funds
does not mean that all benefits would stop. At the current rate
of payroll tax collections, Medicare would be able to pay about
86 percent of costs in 2030, declining to 80 percent by 2050.
Social Security would be able to pay about 81 percent of
disability benefits starting in "late 2016," the Treasury
Department said in a statement. In 2034, the Social Security
program would only have money to cover about three quarters of
the pensions that it pays.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)