WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. federal program
that pays elderly Americans' hospital bills will exhaust
reserves in 2028, two years sooner than last year's estimate,
trustees of the program said on Wednesday.
In their annual financial review, the trustees also said
that the combined Social Security and disability trust fund
reserves are estimated to run out in 2034, the same projection
as last year.
The Medicare program's trust fund for hospital care is still
scheduled to have sufficient funding 11 years longer than the
estimate given before the Affordable Care Act was passed, the
trustees said.
They put the shortening of the timeline down to changes in
estimates of income and cost, particularly in the near term.
A depletion in funds available for Medicare and Social
Security does not mean the programs would suddenly stop. At the
current rate of payroll tax collections, Medicare would be able
to cover 87 percent of costs in 2028. This would fall to 79
percent by 2043 and then gradually increase.
Social Security would be able to pay about three-quarters of
scheduled benefits from 2034 to 2090, the trustees said.
