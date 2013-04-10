WASHINGTON, April 10 President Barack Obama's
proposed 2014 budget includes an increase of $3.9 billion to
support the administration's healthcare overhaul, while cutting
certain programs such as immunizations and cancer screenings
that should in the future be financed through individual state
insurance exchanges.
The nearly $4 billion increase to the budget for the
Department of Health and Human Services is compared with funding
levels enacted in 2012, for a total budget of $80.1 billion.
In the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting in
December, the budget also includes a new $130 million initiative
to expand mental health services, including $55 million for a
project to help school districts and communities identify
students with mental health issues and ensure they are referred
for treatment.