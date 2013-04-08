WASHINGTON, April 8 Not-for-profit U.S.
hospitals began confronting another threat to their shaky
finances last week with the start of reductions to Medicare that
are included in the universal federal spending cuts known as
sequestration, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.
Sequestration called for slicing 2 percent from
reimbursements paid by the Medicare health insurance program for
the elderly, beginning on April 1. That will likely lower the
revenues of hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers
by $11 billion in 2013, the rating agency said in a special
report.
"The cuts exacerbate an already challenging operating
environment for not-for-profit hospitals as many already face
low revenue growth from both governmental and private insurance
payers," Moody's added.
Not-for-profit hospitals could be hit again during
negotiations by members of Congress over a "grand bargain" to
reduce the U.S. debt and deficit.
"Moreover, there is a perennial risk that the so-called 'doc
fix' will not be renewed, which would force reductions to
physician reimbursements," Moody's said.
This is the fifth year that Moody's has had a negative
outlook for not-for-profit hospitals, which tend to serve large
low-income populations.
The federal government has often posed the biggest risk to
their balance sheets. Moody's in January noted that the health
insurance law known as Obamacare calls for more than $300
billion in reductions to Medicare through 2019.
Still, there are other threats to the sector that do not
have to do with federal legislation. Mostly, the 2007-09
recession drove up the numbers of people seeking treatment at
not-for-profit hospitals, and those high volumes have yet to
subside.