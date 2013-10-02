UPDATE 1-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Democrats in the House of Representatives defeated a Republican measure on Tuesday to provide federal funds to keep the city of Washington, D.C. running, during shutdown of the U.S. government.
The measure received a majority of the vote, 265-163, but fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for the bill to pass on a legislative fast-track.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme