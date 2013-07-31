Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
WASHINGTON, July 31 The U.S. House of Representatives halted consideration of a $44 billion transportation and housing spending bill due to lack of support, signaling that the majority Republicans are unable to push through deep spending cuts to domestic agencies, lawmakers said on Wednesday.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Harold Rogers said the decision points up the need to end automatic spending cuts known as sequestration.
"I am extremely disappointed with the decision to pull the bill from the House calendar today," Rogers said in a statement. "The prospects for passing this bill in September are bleak at best, given the vote count on passage that was apparent this afternoon. With this action, the House has declined to proceed on the implementation of the very budget it adopted just three months ago."
BERLIN, March 9 The European Union needs policies that are based on free trade and the bloc must pursue deals with other countries to ensure it does not become isolated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday before an EU leaders summit.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding