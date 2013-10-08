WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. House Republicans are
weighing legislation requiring the creation of a new negotiating
panel to find deficit-reductions as part of efforts to reopen
the federal government and increase Treasury Department
borrowing authority, a senior House aide said.
The aide likened the proposal to the creation in 2011 of a
"supercommittee," made up of Republicans and Democrats from the
House and Senate, who were tasked with finding trillions of
dollars in new budget savings over 10 years. That panel
collapsed in failure in November 2011.
House Democrats, speaking to reporters, said they would
reject the creation of such a panel. They want the government to
reopen and the debt limit increased before entering any
deficit-reduction negotiations.