GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
WASHINGTON Dec 12 A two-year budget deal that replaces some severe, across-the-board spending cuts with more targeted government savings cleared a procedural hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, with passage expected later in the day.
The House approved the rules for debating the measure and will continue its debate on the bipartisan budget plan, with a vote on passage scheduled for later on Thursday.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.