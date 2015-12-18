WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly passed a $1.1 trillion
spending bill to keep government agencies open and funded
through September 2016 and lift the 40-year-old ban on U.S.
crude oil exports.
The bipartisan vote sends the bill to the Senate, where
Republican and Democratic leaders have agreed to combine it with
a package of tax breaks passed on Thursday. The Senate will then
take up the combined package in a series of procedural and a
final vote expected by early Friday afternoon.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, David Lawder and Richard Cowan;
Editing by Susan Heavey)