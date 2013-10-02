WASHINGTON Oct 2 The U.S. government shutdown
will soon begin to delay the approval process for mortgages and
could threaten the nascent housing recovery if it stretches to
mid-October or beyond.
Because thousands of federal workers have been furloughed,
lenders are not able to verify borrowers' income and other data
with the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security
Administration, making it difficult to authorize loans.
That combined with lost income of some potential purchasers
who have been furloughed and a general increase in economic
uncertainty tied to the shutdown could all hurt a housing market
recovery that had already cooled a bit because of higher
borrowing costs.
"It is the most pressing concern from mortgage lenders on
Main Street right now," said Robert Zimmer with Community
Mortgage Lenders of America. "The mortgage application stream
will significantly slow down if the shutdown goes on a couple
more days."
A looming congressional fight over raising the nation's debt
ceiling by mid-month could add to the turmoil if investors
become wary of the potential for a default and interest rates
shoot higher.
The government closure will also lengthen the wait for
borrowers seeking mortgage insurance from the U.S. Federal
Housing Association, which backs about 15 percent of new loans.
Only 64 of the FHA's 2,972 workers are on the job, with only
about 30 of them dealing with loan endorsements and
single-family properties.
"At a time when lenders are seeing business start to fall
off a bit, the delay could cause a ripple effect," said Brian
Koss, executive vice president at Mortgage Network Inc., a
retail lender based in Danvers, Massachusetts.
Koss said his company spent the last couple of weeks
planning for the government closure by pressing the fast-forward
button on ordering government documents for home loan closings.
But a long shutdown without enough FHA workers to verify
buyer data will begin delaying some loan approvals, he said.
"The skeleton (FHA) crew is nowhere near the support staff
that they typically have on hand," said Mortgage Bankers
Association President David Stevens, a former FHA commissioner.
"It's going to create backlogs and the likelihood for slowdowns
in the process is very high."
The shutdown is also likely to gum up the works for loans
backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The
two firms are making extra efforts to tell lenders what
verifications are needed during the shutdown.
Although those two government-controlled mortgage market
giants will continue normal operations, lenders worry they might
have a difficult time meeting their tough loan standards since
they won't be able to verify borrowers' incomes with IRS tax
transcripts.
The inability to verify Social Security numbers with the SSA
could also cause problems.
About 90 percent of all new home loans are underwritten,
backed or owned by government housing agencies, and Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, the two biggest, account for more than half.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which also offers
mortgage guarantees as part of its mission to develop housing
and business in less populated areas, has canceled loan closings
during the shutdown - yet another factor that will weigh on the
market.
"We're going to see this worsen as the days go on," Stevens
said.