By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner pressed Republicans to offer a plan to increase
revenues and cut government spending, and predicted they would
agree to raise tax rates on the wealthiest to secure a deal by
year-end to avoid the "fiscal cliff."
In a blitz of appearances on five Sunday morning talk shows,
Geithner insisted that tax rates on the richest needed to go up
in order to reach a deal, a step Republicans have so far
resisted, and he dismissed much of the contentious rhetoric from
last week as "political theater."
"The only thing standing in the way of [a deal] would be a
refusal by Republicans to accept that rates are going to have to
go up on the wealthiest Americans. And I don't really see them
doing that," Geithner, who is leading the Obama administration's
fiscal cliff negotiations, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The comments mark the latest round of high-stakes
gamesmanship focusing on whether to extend the temporary tax
cuts that originated under former President George W. Bush
beyond their Dec. 31 expiration date for all taxpayers, as
Republicans want, or just for those with incomes under $250,000,
as President Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats want.
Republicans, who control the House of Representatives but
are the minority in the Senate, have expressed a willingness to
raise revenues by taking steps such a limiting tax deductions,
but they have largely held the line on increasing rates.
A handful of House Republicans expressed flexibility beyond
that of their party leaders about considering an increase in tax
rates for the wealthiest, as long as they are accompanied by
significant spending cuts.
But most House Republicans refuse to back higher rates,
preferring to raise revenue through tax reform.
"There's not going to be an agreement without rates heading
up," Geithner said bluntly on CNN's "State of the Union."
The scheduled expiration of the Bush-era tax cuts and
automatic reductions government spending set to take hold early
next year would suck about $600 billion out of the economy and
could spark a recession. The Obama administration and Congress
are engaged in talks to avoid the fiscal cliff with
a less-drastic plan to reduce U.S. budget deficits.
WHO SHOULD PAY?
Geithner's Sunday interviews are part of a broader push to
build public support for the Democrats' position in the
negotiations. Obama has made campaign-style appearances,
including visiting a Pennsylvania toy factory on Friday where he
portrayed Republicans as scrooges at Christmas time.
While breaking no new ground on the Obama administration's
position on Sunday, Geithner repeatedly urged Republicans to
provide their own plan.
"They said they're prepared to raise revenues but haven't
said how, or how much, or who should pay," Geithner said on NBC.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Friday, the
Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky,
asked Democrats to accept an increase in the Medicare
eligibility age, impose higher Medicare premiums for the
wealthy, and slow cost-of-living increases for Social Security.
At least one of those suggestions appears to have White
House support. On CNN, Geithner said the administration's
proposal included a modest rise in premiums for higher-income
Medicare beneficiaries.
"What we can't do is sit here trying to figure out what
works for them," Geithner said. "The ball really is with them
now."
The administration has said it is willing to find savings in
the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs for the elderly
and poor, but Geithner reiterated in an interview with ABC's
"This Week" that it would only be open to looking at changes in
the Social Security retirement program outside of the context of
a fiscal cliff deal.