* Boehner holds the Republican line against rate increases
* 'Fiscal cliff' less than a month away
* More talks this week, at least at staff level
By Aruna Viswanatha and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner pushed Republicans on Sunday to offer specific
ideas to cut the deficit, and predicted that they would agree to
raise tax rates on the rich to obtain a year-end deal and avoid
possible economic doom.
But the top U.S. Republican, Speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives John Boehner, stood firm and renewed his stand
against increased tax rates, leaving talks at a stalemate.
"Here's the problem," Boehner told "Fox News Sunday" as both
sides took their battle to TV talks shows. "When you go and
increase rates, you make it more difficult for our economy to
grow," he said.
Besides, Boehner said, if Republicans agreed to give
President Barack Obama $1.6 trillion in new tax revenue, "He's
going to spend it," not reduce the deficit.
Geithner, Obama's top negotiator, said in a separate
appearance on Fox that Republicans must step up.
The treasury secretary said Republicans will be responsible
if no deal is reached by the end of the month, triggering the
"fiscal cliff," deep automatic spending cuts and
across-the-board tax hikes that could plunge the country into a
recession.
"There's not going to be an agreement without rates heading
up," Geithner said on CNN's "State of the Union."
With polls showing most Americans favor raising tax rates on
the wealthy and cracks starting to appear in what had been a
solid wall of Republican opposition to such a move, the Obama
administration figures it has the upper hand.
But Boehner made it clear that the fight has only begun and
he is interested in cutting a deal, not sounding fiscal alarms.
"I don't want any part of going over the cliff. I'm going to do
everything I can to avert that," Boehner said.
He again refused to offer specific deficit reduction
proposals, other than to repeat that one option would be to end
a number of unspecified tax deductions.
"The president has seen a lot of options from us. There are
a lot of them on the table and I'm hopeful that the conversation
will continue," Boehner said.
Boehner also reaffirmed his party's opposition to Congress
giving the president sole authority to increase the U.S. debt
limit, a power both Democrats and Republicans value.
"Silliness. Congress is never going to give up this power,"
Boehner said, explaining it provides lawmakers needed leverage
in dealing with the White House.
'FLABBERGASTED'
More talks are expected this week, at least at the staff
level. But both sides have said it may be another week or so
before negotiations get serious.
A likely scenario is a possible short-term fix that would
postpone the deadline for the fiscal cliff for six months to a
year. Geithner's opening offer last week included raising tax
revenues by $1.6 trillion, at least $50 billion in new economic
stimulus spending and effectively giving the president the
ability to raise the debt limit.
Republicans promptly rejected the offer as unacceptable,
even laughable.
Boehner said he was "flabbergasted" and recalled telling
Geithner, "You can't be serious."
Also on Sunday, the top House Democrat, Nancy Pelosi,
renewed her threat to force a vote on a Senate-passed plan to
extend tax cuts for the middle class if Boehner does not
schedule a vote "immediately."
"The clock is ticking and stalemates are a luxury we cannot
afford," she said in a written statement.
If Congress does not act, the temporary tax cuts for all
taxpayers enacted under former President George W. Bush will
expire on Dec. 31. Republicans want to extend those tax cuts for
all taxpayers, while President Barack Obama and his fellow
Democrats want the tax cut extended only for those with incomes
under $250,000.
Republicans, who control the House but are the minority in
the Senate, have expressed a willingness to raise revenues by
such steps as limiting tax deductions, but most oppose
increasing rates.
The combination tax hikes and spending cuts set to take hold
early next year would suck about $600 billion out of the
economy.