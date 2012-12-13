* Republicans refusing to budge on tax rates -White House
* Polls show public backs Obama in showdown with Republicans
By Richard Cowan and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 President Barack Obama and
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner met for an hour on
Thursday as frustration mounted over the lack of progress on
averting the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax increases and spending
cuts.
With an end-of-year deadline looming, the two leaders came
together at the White House in an attempt to rejuvenate
negotiations that had become bogged down in a daily round of
finger-pointing.
Earlier in the day, Boehner criticized Obama for putting
jobs and the economic recovery at risk by insisting on raising
tax rates for the wealthiest 2 percent.
White House spokesman Jay Carney responded by reaffirming
Obama's commitment to raising the top rates and complaining
there had been no movement from Republicans on that crucial
topic.
"What we have not seen from the Republicans is any movement
at all on the fundamental issue," Carney told reporters.
"Republicans need to accept the fact that rates will go up on
the top 2 percent."
Economists say failure to reach an agreement before Jan. 1
could tip the country back into recession. The main hurdle is
the expiring tax cuts, which Obama wants extended for all but
the rich and Boehner wants extended for everyone.
But with positions seeming to harden, both sides also
emphasized their differences on Obama's request for permanent
authority to increase U.S. borrowing as part of a fiscal-cliff
agreement and on Republican calls for an increase in the
eligibility age for recipients of the Medicare healthcare
program.
At a news conference, Boehner occasionally raised his voice
in criticism of Obama's bottom-line insistence on raising tax
rates on the rich.
"Raising tax rates will hurt small businesses at a time when
we're expecting small businesses to be the engine of job
creation in America," said Boehner, who used a chart to
illustrate his point that curbing spending increases was the key
to deficit reduction.
If Obama persisted on a path of higher spending and higher
taxes, he said, "this chart is going to look a lot worse."
Afterward, his spokesman said Boehner would return to his
home state of Ohio on Friday for the weekend, but was available
if there were more talks. "Ohio has both cellphone service and
airports," spokesman Michael Steel said. "It won't be a
problem."
A seven-day rally in world shares came to a halt and
commodity prices slipped on Thursday after negotiations over the
fiscal cliff appeared to stall.
Today there's a certain sense that both sides are still
apart," said Gordon " C harlop, managing director at Rosenblatt
Securities in New York, describing trading as "tweaking" while
investors watch Washington's back-and-forth drama.
While Republicans fumed, Obama planned to continue his
public-relations offensive with a round of interviews with
anchors from local television stations. He was interviewed by
ABC's Barbara Walters two days ago.
A flurry of new polls showed strong support for Obama's
position. According to a Wall Street Journal/NBC survey,
three-quarters of Americans say they would accept raising taxes
on the wealthy to avoid the cliff. Even among Republicans, some
61 percent say they would accept tax increases on high-earners.
'REALITY SHOULD SET IN'
A Pew Research Center poll showed Obama's approval rating
rising and 55 percent saying he was making a serious effort to
engage in the fiscal talks, while just 32 percent said
Republicans were serious about a deal.
Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, citing the polls, said
Boehner "can't ignore the people forever" on the tax issue. "At
some point, reality should set in," he told reporters.
The polls have put Republicans in a difficult negotiating
position, and pressure has grown on Boehner in recent weeks from
the right and left. Some Republicans have expressed a
willingness to give in on higher tax rates in exchange for
deeper spending cuts, while conservatives have demanded that
Boehner stand firm.
"I'm not concerned about my job as speaker," Boehner, who
faces re-election to the leadership post in January, told
reporters.
Boehner also dismissed any notion that Republicans would
agree to giving Obama more authority on the debt ceiling.
"Congress is never going to give up our ability to control
the purse," Boehner said. "The debt limit ought to be used to
bring fiscal sanity to Washington."
A group of 72 House Democrats urged Obama to reject
Republican calls to raise the Medicare eligibility age.
Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the second-ranking Democrat
in the Senate, told reporters he was told by the White House
that raising the eligibility age for qualifying for Medicare
benefits is not in the mix anymore.
"My understanding is that is no longer one of the items
being considered by the White House," Durbin told reporters.
He said doing so "creates some serious issues for a lot of
people who may be caught in the gap between retirement and
eligibility. Where are they going to get health insurance? Many
of them are sick people."