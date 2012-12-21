* Boehner fails to round up Republican support for his bill
* Casts further uncertainty into fiscal cliff talks
* Stock futures fall on news
By Rachelle Younglai and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 Republican lawmakers
delivered a stinging rebuke to their leader, House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, on Thursday when they
failed to back an effort designed to extract concessions from
President Barack Obama in year-end "fiscal cliff" talks.
The dramatic twist threw into disarray attempts to head off
$600 billion worth of indiscriminate tax hikes and spending cuts
that could push the U.S. economy into recession next year.
It also cast doubt over Boehner's future as speaker after
failing to control unruly conservatives in his caucus.
With only 11 days left for bickering politicians to prevent
automatic tax hikes and spending cuts, U.S. stock futures fell
sharply on the news of the rebuke to Boehner.
The Ohio congressman had hoped to demonstrate Republican
unity by passing a bill through the House, known as "Plan B,"
that would limit income-tax increases to the wealthiest sliver
of the population - those earning $1 million and more, a far
smaller slice of taxpayers than Obama wants to pay higher taxes.
But Boehner canceled the vote after failing to round up
enough support from his party because many conservative
Republicans are opposed to tax hikes on even the richest
wage-earning Americans.
"The House did not take up the tax measure today because it
did not have sufficient support from our members to pass,"
Boehner said in a statement after huddling with other Republican
leaders.
The White House pledged to work with Congress to reach a
deal as quickly as possible.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to find a bipartisan
solution quickly that protects the middle class and our
economy," White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement.
The bill, had it passed, would have put Republicans on
record as supporting a tax increase on those who earn more than
$1 million per year, breaking with decades of orthodoxy. It won
the blessing of influential anti-tax activist Grover Norquist,
but other conservative groups fiercely opposed it and many
rank-and-file members said they would not support it.
Obama wants to raise taxes on families earning more than
$400,000, a much lower threshold.
RECESSION THREAT
Obama and Boehner aim to reach a deal before the New Year,
when taxes will automatically rise for nearly all Americans and
the government will have to scale back spending on domestic and
military programs. Economists say the combined $600 billion hit
to the economy could push the U.S. economy into recession.
Boehner said Obama now must first pass a bill through the
Democratic-controlled Senate before he holds another vote in the
House.
Democrats said Boehner should first hammer out a deal with
Obama. "The only way to avoid the cliff altogether is for
Speaker Boehner to return to negotiations," said Adam Jentleson,
a spokesman for Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid.
With Republicans in chaos, Boehner will almost certainly
need support from House Democrats to pass a deal before the end
of the year. But he will have to keep an eye on his right flank
before he stands for re-election as the top House lawmaker on
Jan. 3.
Alternatively, Boehner could wait until the new year to hold
a vote. At that point, tax cuts passed in 2001 and 2003 will
have expired for all Americans, and it presumably would be
easier to pass a bill that would restore tax cuts for most.
Opinion polls show that more Americans would blame
Republicans rather than Obama if they don't reach a deal before
then.
So far, negotiations appear to be following the
dysfunctional pattern set by the 2011 battle over the debt
ceiling: fitful progress alternating with public posturing.
Boehner also struggled during that showdown to corral the most
conservative members of his own party.
Washington narrowly avoided defaulting on the U.S.
government's debt in August 2011, but the down-to-the-wire
nature of the effort prompted a first-ever debt rating downgrade
and spooked investors and consumers.
This time around, concern over the fiscal cliff has weighed
on markets but analysts say that investors appear to be assuming
that the two sides will avert disaster.
"The markets are likely to interpret this as signaling even
tougher negotiations in coming days," Mohamed El-Erian, chief
executive of bond giant PIMCO, told Reuters.
S&P 500 stock futures fell 1.6 percent while Dow Jones stock
futures and Nasdaq futures both lost 1.5 percent. At one point
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down as much as 3.6 percent.
Lawmakers had hoped to wrap up work before the year-end
Christmas break, but leaders in both the House and the Senate
have indicated that they may call members back to work next
week.
"The brinkmanship will continue," said a senior Republican
aide. "This isn't the end of the story. More drama to come."