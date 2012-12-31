* Two sides still far apart with hours to go
* Biden enters stalled negotiations
* Republicans drop proposal to trim retirement benefits
By David Lawder and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 U.S. lawmakers pushed the
country to the edge of the "fiscal cliff" on Sunday as they
struggled to reach a last-minute deal that could protect the
world's largest economy from a politically induced recession.
Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate had hoped to
clear the way for swift action that would avert sweeping tax
increases and spending cuts due to kick in on Tuesday.
But with the two sides still at loggerheads in talks, Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid postponed any possible votes and
the Senate adjourned until Monday, leaving mere hours to pass
any deal that may emerge through both chambers of a bitterly
divided Congress.
"There are still significant differences between the two
sides," Reid said on the Senate floor.
Behind closed doors, the parties kept seeking a way to
bridge deep divides over taxes and spending. But even if a deal
emerges in the coming hours, under Senate rules any one of the
100 senators could prevent the chamber from acting quickly.
Prospects are also uncertain in the House of
Representatives, where dozens of conservative Republicans could
oppose any deal that includes a tax increase on the nation's
wealthiest households.
As the hours ticked away, it appeared increasingly likely
that Washington's failure to act would deliver a $600 billion
hammer blow to the fragile U.S. economic recovery.
"Something has gone terribly wrong when the biggest threat
to the American economy is the American Congress," said
Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Americans could see a bigger bite taken out of their
paychecks starting on Tuesday as payroll and income tax cuts
expire, while 2 million unemployed Americans could see their
jobless benefits run out. Government contractors might be forced
to lay off employees as $109 billion in automatic spending cuts
kick in, and businesses could lose tax breaks for everything
from wind power to research and development.
The uncertainty has weighed on financial markets and forced
businesses to slow hiring and investment. Market participants
braced for more turbulence on Monday.
"I believe investors will show their displeasure tomorrow by
selling stocks if there is no deal," said Mohannad Aama,
managing director at Beam Capital Management in New York.
Though corporate chieftains have lobbied lawmakers to show
flexibility, Congress also faces pressure from an array of
interest groups urging them not to compromise core principles.
Conservative groups have warned Republicans that a vote to
increase any taxes could be held against them, while liberal and
labor groups have pressed Democrats to resist any benefit cuts
to popular retirement and health programs.
Lawmakers may find it easier to act once the country goes
over the "fiscal cliff" on Jan. 1, as any new legislation can
then be portrayed as a tax cut rather than a tax increase.
POINTS OF DISAGREEMENT
Republicans floated a proposal on Sunday to slow the growth
of Social Security retirement benefits by changing the way they
are measured against inflation, but they backed away after
Democrats said they would not consider it.
Still, there were disagreements over all the major aspects
of the negotiation.
Buoyed by his re-election in November, Obama has insisted
that any deal must include a tax increase on the wealthiest
Americans, who have seen their earnings rise steadily over the
past decade at a time when income for the less affluent has
stalled.
Many conservative Republicans in the House of
Representatives oppose a tax hike on anyone, no matter how
wealthy.
Obama has proposed raising income taxes on households that
earn more than $250,000, but Republicans pushed to set the
threshold between $400,000 and $500,000. Republicans also were
resisting a Democratic proposal to raise inheritance taxes on
the wealthiest estates.
Republicans were looking for new reductions to replace the
looming spending cuts, which would fall equally on military and
domestic social programs. Democrats say the increased taxes on
the wealthy would generate enough revenue to offset those cuts.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell talked several
times to Vice President Joe Biden by phone in the hope of
breaking the stalemate.
"I'm willing to get this done, but I need a dance partner,"
McConnell said.
In a rare appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," Obama
accused Republicans of rejecting significant compromises several
times already. He said he would try to reverse the tax hikes for
most Americans if Congress fails to act.
"If people start seeing that on January 1st this problem
still hasn't been solved ... then obviously that's going to have
an adverse reaction in the markets," he said.
House Speaker John Boehner rejected Obama's accusations that
his fellow Republicans were not being amenable to compromise.
"The president's comments today are ironic, as a recurring
theme of our negotiations was his unwillingness to agree to
anything that would require him to stand up to his own party,"
he said in a statement.