WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. Senate Minority Leader
Mitch McConnell on Sunday ruled out raising tax revenues again
on top of the tax hike on the wealthy in the "fiscal cliff"
deal, and said the full focus must now be on spending cuts.
"The tax issue is finished, over, completed," the Kentucky
Republican said on ABC's "This Week."
"That's behind us. Now the question is what are we going to
do about the biggest problem confronting our country and our
future, and that's our spending addiction."
In an another appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press,"
McConnell said he favored tax reform, but it should not increase
revenue.
McConnell said the White House should start working with
Congress immediately to determine spending cuts to reduce the
deficit, before the March deadline to raise the federal
borrowing limit brings another fiscal crisis.
"We could do things very quickly, these are not new issues,"
he said on ABC.
Congress and the White House reached a deal last week in the
nick of time to avoid the fiscal cliff of severe tax increases
and spending cuts that many economists said could have tipped
the country into recession.
But Republicans complained the deal was focused almost
entirely on raising revenue through a tax increase on families
making more than $450,000 a year, and did not make significant
spending cuts or reduce deficits.
Asked whether Republicans would threaten a U.S. credit
default in its press for spending cuts, McConnell told ABC,
"It's not even necessary to get to that point. Why aren't we
trying to settle the problem? Why aren't we trying to do
something about reducing spending?"