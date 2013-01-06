* McConnell spells out position ahead of debt ceiling fight
* Democrats say more tax revenue still on the table
By Vicki Allen
WASHINGTON, Jan 6 Senate Minority Leader Mitch
McConnell on Sunday ruled out raising tax revenues on top of the
tax hike on the wealthy in the "fiscal cliff" deal, and said the
full focus must now be on spending cuts to curb U.S. deficits.
But Democrats said they would push for a "balanced" approach
of more tax revenue from the rich as well as spending reductions
as Congress headed toward another fiscal battle in March over
raising the federal debt ceiling.
"The tax issue is finished, over, completed," McConnell, a
Kentucky Republican, said on ABC's "This Week With George
Stephanopoulos."
"That's behind us. Now the question is what are we going to
do about the biggest problem confronting our country and our
future, and that's our spending addiction."
McConnell used the Sunday morning news shows to lay out his
position in the upcoming fight over raising the U.S. debt
ceiling and funding the government that is expected to come to a
head in March, just three months after the struggle to avert the
Jan. 1 fiscal cliff of severe tax hikes and spending cuts that
economists said could have brought a recession.
Republicans want big spending cuts in programs including
Medicare healthcare for the elderly and the Social Security
pension program as a condition for raising the U.S. borrowing
limit.
President Barack Obama has said he will not negotiate over
the debt ceiling, arguing that Congress must pay the bills for
spending it has already approved.
McConnell said the White House should start working with
Congress immediately to find savings, before the March deadline
to raise the borrowing limit brings another fiscal crisis.
"We could do things very quickly, these are not new issues,"
he said on ABC.
Asked whether Republicans would threaten a U.S. default in
their press for spending cuts, McConnell said, "It's not even
necessary to get to that point. Why aren't we trying to settle
the problem? Why aren't we trying to do something about reducing
spending?"
On CBS's "Face the Nation," he said, "We now have a debt of
$16.4 trillion. That's as big as our economy. That alone makes
us look a lot like Greece."
'LINE IN THE SAND'
Democrats said they will continue to push for more revenue
as well as spending cuts to curb deficits, issues they said
should be dealt with separately from the debt ceiling.
"Well, if Mitch McConnell is going to draw the line in the
sand, it's going to be a recipe for more gridlock,"
Representative Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said on
"Fox News Sunday."
"As we go forward, we need to adopt the same framework as
the bipartisan Simpson-Bowles commission, meaning, a combination
of cuts and revenue," Van Hollen said, referring to the
commission that presented a sweeping plan to cut deficits.
"We're talking about looking at the tax code, putting
everything on the table from the standpoint of closing
loopholes, and we know that we can do that. Special subsidies
for big oil, for example, $38 billion right there," House
Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on CBS's "Face the Nation."
Pelosi, of California, said any savings found in Medicare
and Social Security should be plowed back into the programs.
In what could be a replay of last year's standoff over the
debt ceiling, House Republicans will put forward a plan "that
says: OK, Mr. President, if you want to increase the borrowing
authority of this country, here is a menu of options where you
can reduce spending of equal or greater amount," said Ohio
Republican Representative Jim Jordan.
"Mitch McConnell is exactly right," Jordan said on Fox News.
"They just got revenue. We've got to cut spending. We've got $16
trillion debt. The credit card is maxed out."
Senator Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber, said
Obama will discuss curbing the debt in his State of the Union
address this month, "but it has to be done in a balanced way."
On CNN's "State of the Union," Durbin, of Illinois, said
more money should be wrung from taxes, citing various
deductions, special treatments and loopholes. "We can do that
and use the money to reduce the deficit."
In his several television appearances, McConnell also
defended the deal he helped to broker with Vice President Joe
Biden to avoid the fiscal cliff.
Most of his fellow Republicans in the House opposed the deal
for being focused almost entirely on raising revenue through a
tax increase on families making more than $450,000 a year, while
postponing significant spending cuts.
"What we did was prevent tax increases on 99 percent of the
American public. Nobody in the Senate, not the 90 percent of
Senate Republicans who voted for this, voted to raise anybody's
taxes," McConnell said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
The deal extended lower tax rates for most taxpayers set
during the George W. Bush administration that were set to expire
on Jan. 1, but let rates rise on the top incomes.