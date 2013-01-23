* House Democrats oppose short-term debt limit extension
* Bill would suspend pay if lawmakers fail to pass budget
plans
* Republicans aim to shift focus of budget battles
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday began considering a Republican
measure to extend the U.S. debt limit for nearly four months but
many Democrats vowed to oppose the measure, calling it a gimmick
that sets up a new "fiscal cliff."
A test vote to proceed with debate on the measure showed a
nearly strict partisan split, with 234 votes in favor and 190
against. Just six Democrats supported it.
The bill, likely to pass both the Republican-controlled
House and Democratic-controlled Senate, also was endorsed by the
White House on Tuesday. It would avoid an immediate threat of
U.S. default by suspending limits on the government's ability to
borrow until May 19.
The U.S. Treasury is expected to exhaust all remaining
capacity under the $16.4 trillion debt limit sometime between
mid-February and early March.
The bill, a shift in tactics put together by House
Republicans at a retreat in southern Virginia last week, buys
them time to shift the debate over spending cuts from the highly
charged - and politically toxic - debt limit to other fiscal
deadlines that they see as more productive.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday praised the
House debt limit measure for not requiring spending cuts and
said the Senate would take up the measure upon House passage.
The bill aims to draw Senate Democrats into the debate by
requiring the chamber to pass a formal budget resolution by
April 15. If either the House or Senate fails to meet this
deadline, lawmakers' pay is suspended until they pass a budget.
"The bill we are passing today, we think, will give us the
ability to have a debate that will last a number of months about
contrasting visions," House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan
told a breakfast for reporters sponsored by the Wall Street
Journal.
"We see this as a very defining moment for this session of
Congress and our caucus on getting a down payment on the debt
crisis, on averting it."
But Democrats objected, saying it was irresponsible to set
short-term debt limit deadlines that would keep a cloud of
uncertainty hanging over financial markets, prompting volatility
and higher interest rates.
"This legislation sets up another fiscal cliff, another
financial nightmare, another problem for the American people
that we should avoid," said Representative Rob Andrews, a
Democrat from New Jersey. I urge all members to vote no."
The next fiscal deadlines that Congress must deal with are
the March 1 start of automatic spending cuts for military and
domestic programs, and the March 27 expiration of funding needed
to keep federal agencies and programs operating.