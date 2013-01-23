* House Democrats oppose short-term debt limit extension
* Bill would suspend pay if lawmakers fail to pass budget
plans
* Republicans aim to shift focus of budget battles
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday passed a Republican plan to allow
the federal government to keep borrowing money through mid-May,
clearing it for fast enactment after the top Senate Democrat and
White House endorsed it.
The 285-144 vote in the Republican-controlled House drew the
opposition of 111 Democrats, many of whom labeled it a
negotiating gimmick that would set up a new "fiscal cliff" weeks
after the White House and Congress reached a deal to avert a
package of automatic spending cuts and tax hikes.
The 33 Republicans who voted against the bill on Wednesday
were largely dissatisfied with the lack of spending cuts.
The plan avoids for the time being a repeat of the 2011 debt
ceiling standoff that rattled markets and prompted a downgrade
of the government's triple-A credit rating. The U.S. Treasury is
expected to exhaust remaining borrowing capacity under the $16.4
trillion debt limit between mid-February and early March.
The House vote marked a sharp departure from Republican vows
to use the debt ceiling issue as a way to extract spending cuts
from President Barack Obama.
But House Speaker John Boehner warned immediately after
Wednesday's vote that Republicans would take the next
opportunity - automatic budget cuts set for March 1 - to demand
"reforms" from Obama.
The automatic cuts, which were temporarily delayed earlier
this month in a fiscal deal between the White House and
Congress, are "going to go into effect" unless Obama makes
concessions, Boehner said.
The bill aims to draw Senate Democrats into the debate by
requiring both chambers to pass a formal budget resolution by
April 15. If either the House or Senate fails to meet this
deadline, lawmakers' pay is suspended until they pass a budget.
Republicans have named the bill the "No Budget, No Pay Act
of 2013." The Senate has not passed a budget in nearly four
years, causing the government to rely on stop-gap spending
measures to fund its operations.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said the
Democratic-controlled Senate would take up the bill and pass it
without changes. He and other top Senate Democrats praised the
Republican plan for not requiring spending cuts to match the
increase in borrowing authority.
A Senate vote on the measure could come as early as next
week.
Both Reid and President Barack Obama have called for a
"clean" debt limit increase. The White House said on Tuesday
that Obama would not stand in the way of the bill if it was
passed by Congress.
Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray said on
Wednesday she would produce a budget that reflected Democratic
values, putting jobs, growth and the middle class first. This
would contrast with recent Republican budget plans that would
gut investments in jobs and education, cut taxes for the wealthy
and "end Medicare as we know it," she said in a statement.
"We know that when our priorities are laid out next to
Republicans' the public stands with us," Murray said, adding
that she was looking forward to sparring with her Republican
counterpart, House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan.
House Republicans backed the debt-limit extension in the
face of polls showing Americans blaming them, rather than
Democrats, for the uncertainty surrounding the so-called "fiscal
cliff" that was resolved around New Year's Day by raising taxes
on the wealthy.
BREATHING SPACE
The bill avoids an immediate threat of U.S. default by
suspending limits on the government's ability to borrow until
May 19. It does not specify a dollar amount for debt ceiling
increase, but allows borrowing as needed to meet federal
obligations that must be paid by that date.
Congress would then have to agree on a new, longer-term debt
ceiling increase around that time - a deal that would not likely
come without a more comprehensive deficit reduction plan.
But May 19 isn't a deadline for default. The Treasury would
be able to redeploy its emergency cash management measures at
that time, likely pushing a final day of reckoning into July.
Boehner, who unveiled the debt limit extension plan last
week, said he and fellow House Republicans were committed to
passing a budget that would reach balance in 10 years.
According to budget experts, achieving such a goal,
especially in the absence of additional tax hikes, would require
massive cuts in federal spending beyond any envisioned in
previous Republican-backed budgets or in the deficit-reduction
plans of panels such as the bi-partisan Bowles-Simpson
commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform.
Even Ryan's controversial budget plan last year did not
envision reaching a surplus until about 2040, despite deep
spending cuts.
The government is currently on track for its fifth straight
fiscal year with a deficit exceeding $1 trillion - a trajectory
widely viewed as eventually leading to a debt downgrade.
"My goodness, we ought to be able to balance the budget over
the next 10 years," Boehner said on the House floor.
Ryan, who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in
the 2012 election, said the measure was aimed at prompting a
robust debate in Congress over how to achieve a more sustainable
fiscal path.
"We see this as a very defining moment for this session of
Congress and our caucus on getting a down payment on the debt
crisis, on averting it," Ryan said at a media breakfast
sponsored by the Wall Street Journal.
Many House Democrats objected to the short-term nature of
the debt limit extension, saying it at would keep a cloud of
uncertainty hanging over financial markets and cause volatility
and higher interest rates.
"We should not continue to have this sword of default over
the heads of Congress and the American economy," said
Representative Sander Levin, the senior Democrat on the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
SEQUESTER SHOWDOWN
The House plan shifts the budget debate to the March 1 start
of automatic spending cuts for military and domestic programs,
and to the March 27 expiration of funding needed to keep federal
agencies operating.
Ryan said he believed that the automatic cuts, known as a
sequester, would likely proceed without changes, because no
alternatives have been advanced by Senate Democrats or the Obama
administration.
The House last year passed two bills to replace the
sequester cuts for fiscal 2013, sparing any reductions for
military programs, while shifting more of the cuts onto many
domestic programs aimed at aiding the poor, including the
Medicaid healthcare program and social services block grants.
After the "fiscal cliff" deal, signed by Obama on Jan. 2,
raised taxes on the wealthy and delayed the start of automatic
cuts, Congress faces about $85 billion in cuts for the remainder
of fiscal 2013, which ends on April 14.
The budget plans that the legislation aims to enforce would
set discretionary spending levels for fiscal 2014, which starts
on Oct. 1.