* Polls show Obama gets some of the blame in budget crisis
* Immigration, gun control could be overshadowed
* Romney emerges to attack Obama after months of silence
By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, March 2 Just hours after
across-the-board spending cuts officially took effect, President
Barack Obama pressed Congress on Saturday to work with him on a
compromise to halt a fiscal crisis that threatens the economy
and his broader domestic policy agenda.
The failure by Obama and Republicans to agree to halt the
$85 billion "sequester" cuts virtually guaranteed that fiscal
issues would remain center stage in Washington for weeks,
crowding out Obama's proposals to reform immigration, tighten
gun laws and raise the minimum wage.
The economic effects of the spending cuts may take time to
kick in, but political blowback has already begun and is hitting
Obama as well as congressional Republicans.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Friday showed neither Republicans
nor Obama and his fellow Democrats escaping blame.
Obama's approval rating dropped to 47 percent in a Gallup
poll on Friday, down from 51 percent in the previous three-day
period measured.
While most polls show voters blame Republicans primarily for
the fiscal mess, Obama could see himself associated with the
worst effects of sequestration like the looming furloughs of
hundreds of thousands of federal workers. He signed an order on
Friday night that started putting the cuts into effect.
In his weekly radio address on Saturday, Obama appealed for
Republicans to work with Democrats on a deal, saying Americans
were weary of seeing Washington "careen from one manufactured
crisis to another."
But he offered no new ideas to resolve the recurring fiscal
fights, and there was no immediate sign of any negotiations.
"There's a caucus of common sense (in Congress)," Obama said
in his address. "And I'm going to keep reaching out to them to
fix this for good."
At the heart of Washington's persistent fiscal showdowns is
disagreement over how to slash the budget deficit and the $16
trillion national debt, bloated over the years by wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan and government stimulus for the ailing economy.
The president wants to close the fiscal gap with spending
cuts and tax hikes, what he calls a "balanced approach." But
Republicans do not want to concede again on taxes after doing so
in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" at the end of last year.
The president offered a litany of hardships in his radio
address he said would flow from the forced spending cuts.
"Beginning this week, businesses that work with the military
will have to lay folks off. Communities near military bases will
take a serious blow. Hundreds of thousands of Americans who
serve their country - Border Patrol agents, FBI agents,
civilians who work for the Defense Department - will see their
wages cut and their hours reduced," he said.
'IT'S CALLED LEADERSHIP'
At Yellowstone National Park, a massive and costly annual
operation to clear the roads of snow that was scheduled to start
on Monday will be postponed due to the cuts,
Park managers have to trim $1.75 million from Yellowstone's
$35 million annual budget, which will delay the opening of most
entrances to America's first national park by two weeks.
It could mean millions of dollars in lost tourism and tax
revenues for small, rural towns in Montana and Wyoming.
"I think it's counter-productive, and I expect a lot of
people to be raising hell," said Mike Darby, whose family owns
the Irma Hotel in Cody, Wyoming, at the east gate of the park.
Critics said Obama should have held meaningful talks with
congressional leaders long before Friday's last-minute meeting
at the White House, which failed to prevent the automatic cuts
written into law during a previous budget crisis in 2011.
"The president should call the senior representatives of the
parties together to Camp David - or any place with a table,
chairs and no TV cameras - for serious negotiations on replacing
the sequester with firm, enforceable beginnings of a
comprehensive long-term debt stabilization agreement," former
Republican Senator Pete Domenici and fiscal expert Alice Rivlin
said in a statement released on Friday.
The budget veterans, who lead the Bipartisan Policy Center's
Debt Reduction Task Force, called on Obama and congressional
Republican leaders to "be willing to tell those on the polar
extremes of their parties that a central majority consensus will
govern. It's called leadership."
After months of silence on political issues, Obama's
Republican opponent in last November's election resurfaced to
take a swipe at the Democrat's handling of the sequestration
mess. "No one can think that that's been a success for the
president," Mitt Romney said in an interview to air on "Fox News
Sunday."
The former Massachusetts governor accused Obama of "flying
around the country and berating Republicans and blaming and
pointing," instead of striking a budget deal.
Twenty-eight percent of Americans blame Republicans for the
lack of a deal to halt sequestration, while 22 percent hold
either Obama or the Democrats in Congress responsible, according
to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. Thirty-seven percent blame them all.
The budget standstill has overshadowed Obama's aggressive
set of policy goals ranging from boosting pre-school education
to fighting climate change and reforming America's immigration
system. But Obama vowed on Friday the fiscal troubles would not
prevent him from advocating for those proposals.
"I think there are other areas where we can make progress
even with the sequester unresolved. I will continue to push for
those initiatives," he told a news conference.