WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama has
reached out to Republican and Democratic lawmakers in search of
a resolution to automatic across-the-board U.S. government
spending cuts, a White House official said on Sunday, but
Republican congressional leaders offered little hope for a quick
solution.
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, the top
Republican in Congress, and Mitch McConnell, the Senate
Republican leader, both expressed confidence that there would
not be a government shutdown at the end of the month amid the
showdown with Obama over federal spending.
"I don't think anyone quite understands how it gets
resolved," Boehner said on the NBC program "Meet the Press" as
he put the blame squarely on Obama and his fellow Democrats.
"It's time for the president and Senate Democrats to get
serious about the long-term spending problem that we have,"
Boehner said.
Obama late on Friday formally ordered broad cuts in
government spending after he and congressional Republicans
failed to reach a deal to avert the automatic reductions that
could dampen economic growth and curb military readiness.
Government agencies now will begin to cut a total of $85
billion from their budgets from now through Sept. 30 under
automatic reductions known as "sequestration." Half of the cuts
will fall on the Pentagon.
Gene Sperling, director of the White House National Economic
Council, said Obama spoke on Saturday afternoon with a select
group of lawmakers to try to find a path out of the current
fiscal crisis - a "bipartisan compromise." He did not identify
the lawmakers to whom Obama spoke.
"He's reaching out to Democrats who understand we have to
make serious progress on long-term entitlement reform, and
Republicans who realize that if we had that type of entitlement
reform, they'd be willing to have tax reform that raises
revenues to lower the deficit," Sperling said on the CNN program
"State of the Union."
Obama did not call McConnell or Boehner, Sperling said,
noting that the president had met with them on Friday in a
meeting that failed to resolve the issue.
McConnell played down the severity of the automatic cuts,
describing them as modest.
"We're willing to talk to him (Obama) about reconfiguring
the same amount of spending reduction over the next six months,"
McConnell said on CNN. "The American people look at this and
say, 'Gee, I've had to cut my budget more than this,' - probably
on numerous occasions over the last four years because we've had
such a tepid economy now for four long years."
Congress and Obama could still halt the cuts in the weeks to
come, but neither side has expressed any confidence they will do
so. Both Democrats and Republicans set the automatic cuts in
motion during feverish deficit-reduction efforts in August 2011.
Democrats predicted the cuts could soon cause air-traffic
delays, meat shortages as food safety inspections slow down,
losses to thousands of federal contractors and damage to local
economies across the country, particularly in the hardest-hit
regions around military installations.
At the heart of Washington's persistent fiscal crises is
disagreement over how to slash the budget deficit and gain
control of the $16 trillion national debt, bloated over the
years by wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and government stimulus
for the ailing economy.
Obama wants to close the fiscal gap with spending cuts and
tax hikes. Republicans do not want to concede again on taxes
after doing so in negotiations over the "fiscal cliff" at the
New Year.