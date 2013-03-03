* Obama speaks to Republicans, Democrats
* President wants more revenues to help reduce deficits
* Government shutdown in March unlikely
* Boehner: Endgame for "sequestration" unknown
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, March 3 President Barack Obama
raised anew the issue of cutting entitlements such as Medicare
and Social Security as a way out of damaging budget cuts, a
White House official said on Sunday, as both sides in Washington
tried to limit a fiscal crisis that may soon hit millions of
Americans.
Signaling he might be ready to explore a compromise to end
automatic spending cuts that began late Friday, Obama mentioned
reforming these entitlement programs in calls with lawmakers
from both parties on Saturday afternoon.
"He's reaching out to Democrats who understand we have to
make serious progress on long-term entitlement reform and
Republicans who realize that if we had that type of entitlement
reform, they'd be willing to have tax reform that raises
revenues to lower the deficit," White House senior economic
official Gene Sperling said on Sunday on the CNN program "State
of the Union."
Republicans have long argued that the only way to tame
budget deficits over the long haul is by slowing the cost of
sprawling social safety net programs.
These include the Social Security retirement program and
Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs for the elderly,
disabled and poor that are becoming more expensive as a large
segment of the U.S. population hits retirement age.
While Obama also has proposed some savings on these
programs, he has insisted that significant new tax revenues be
part of the deficit-reduction formula, an idea Republicans so
far reject.
Budget fights in Congress took their most serious turn in
years on Friday when $85 billion in indiscriminate spending cuts
known as "sequestration" began to kick in after both parties
failed to agree on how to stop them.
Democrats predict the automatic cuts could soon cause
air-traffic delays, meat shortages as food safety inspections
slow down, and hundreds of thousands of furloughs for federal
workers.
As the budget battles rage on in Washington, sources said
Obama plans to nominate on Monday Sylvia Mathews Burwell to head
to White House Office of Management and Budget. A veteran of the
Bill Clinton White House, Burwell is president of the Walmart
Foundation, which handles the corporation's charitable efforts.
Neither Sperling nor White House spokesmen would provide
further details on Obama's conversations on Saturday with
members of Congress, and they did not identify the lawmakers to
whom the president spoke.
Obama's mention of entitlement reform may help bring
Republicans to the table to halt the cuts. Republican leaders
also made soothing noises on Sunday about the need to avoid a
government shutdown on March 27, when funding runs out for most
federal programs.
BOEHNER'S MAXIMUM EFFORT
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, interviewed
on NBC's "Meet the Press," said he "absolutely" would do
whatever it takes to keep the government operating. Toward that
end, he will seek House passage this week of a "continuing
resolution" to fund the government through Sept. 30, when the
fiscal year ends.
Lately, some rank-and-file Democrats and Republicans have
been sending signals that they are willing to compromise to end
a two-year-old deadlock over tax and entitlement reforms.
Last week, conservative Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of
South Carolina said he was open to raising $600 billion in new
tax revenue if Democrats accepted significant changes to
Medicare and Medicaid as part of a long-term budget deal.
A few days later, liberal Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of
Maryland told Reuters that he had discussed with Senate
Democratic leader Harry Reid the possibility of replacing the
automatic spending cuts with a mix of entitlement reforms and
tax increases.
"Democrats know we have to do entitlement reforms and
Republicans know they have to do revenues (increases)," Cardin
said.
Now that they are in place, the $85 billion in spending cuts
must be carried out by Sept. 30 if no alternative is found. Half
of those cuts would hit the military with the rest scattered
over thousands of other domestic programs.
Economists have warned that such a heavy dose of belt
tightening over such a short period will slow U.S. economic
growth and potentially cost 750,000 jobs.
Speaking of the search for alternatives, Boehner said on
"Meet the Press:" "I don't think anyone quite understands how it
gets resolved."
No matter how Obama and Congress resolve the 2013 battle,
this round of automatic spending cuts is only one of a decade's
worth of annual cuts totaling $1.2 trillion mandated by the
sequestration law.
DEEP DIVISIONS STILL
Deep divisions between Democrats and Republicans have soured
previous negotiations.
Slamming the door on Democrats' demands for new tax hikes,
Boehner said that Obama "got $650 billion of higher taxes on the
American people on January the first. How much more does he
want?" He was referring to the higher tax rate that began in the
new year on households making more than $450,000 a year.
"It's time for the president and Senate Democrats to get
serious about the long-term spending problem that we have,"
Boehner said.
In the meantime, both Democrats and Republicans were hoping
to win the immediate fight over the automatic spending cuts so
that they are best positioned in any upcoming battles over
long-term budget deficits.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday played
down the severity of the automatic cuts, describing them as
modest.
"We're willing to talk to him (Obama) about reconfiguring
the same amount of spending reduction over the next six months,"
McConnell said on CNN. "The American people look at this and
say: 'Gee, I've had to cut my budget more than this,' - probably
on numerous occasions over the last four years because we've had
such a tepid economy now for four long years."
At the heart of Washington's persistent fiscal crises is
disagreement over how to slash the budget deficit and gain
control of the $16.7 trillion national debt, bloated over the
years by wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and government stimulus
for the ailing economy.
Government red ink also rose over the last decade after the
enactment of across-the-board tax cuts in 2001 and 2003 secured
by President George W. Bush.