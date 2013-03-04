* Plan seeks to calm the waters after sequestration
* Measure extends government agency funding to Sept. 30
* Pentagon would get more flexibility than domestic agencies
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 4 Congressional Republicans
announced a plan on Monday to avoid a government shutdown later
this month, seeking to calm the waters after months of budget
fights that ended in a failure last week to halt damaging
spending cuts.
Just three days into the $85 billion of automatic
"sequester" cuts, Republicans in the House of Representatives
turned their attention to the next fiscal deadline: the March 27
expiration of funding for government agencies and programs.
Should Congress fail to pass a new spending measure, the
government will have to shut down most agencies and services -
from national parks to the Federal Aviation Administration.
That would pile even more uncertainty onto the economy just
as the worst effects of the sequester cuts begin to take effect
in April.
After bruising encounters last year over the fiscal cliff of
broad tax increases and spending cuts, and now sequestration,
both Republicans and Democrats in Congress have lost some of
their appetite - at least temporarily - for more confrontation
and want to get through March without having to fight about how
to keep government funded.
The bill gives some relief to the Defense Department,
military construction and the Veterans Administration, but
Democrats complained that it does not do enough to help domestic
programs also hit by the sequester cuts that started Friday.
Sounding conciliatory, President Barack Obama said he was
not giving up on trying to work with Republicans to reduce the
deficit.
"I will continue to seek out partners on the other side of
the aisle so that we can create the kind of balanced approach of
spending cuts, revenues, entitlement reform that everybody knows
is the right way to do things," he said at the start of a
cabinet meeting.
In phone calls with lawmakers at the weekend, Obama raised
anew the issue of cutting entitlements such as Medicare and
Social Security as a way out of the budget cuts. Reforming the
social safety net is a pet project of Republicans.
AIRPORT DELAYS
The Republican bill on Monday, authored by House
Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers, would prevent a
government shutdown by extending funding through the end of the
fiscal year on Sept. 30.
But it envisages keeping the automatic spending cuts in
place, drawing criticism from Democrats that it only deals with
a small part of Washington's budget woes.
The fiscal crisis that has been going for months took its
most serious turn yet last week when the automatic spending cuts
came into force on Friday night because the two parties could
not agree on what to replace them with.
Hundreds of thousands of federal government employees face
furloughs, although many will not begin until early April.
But Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano advised
airline passengers to get to airports early because the cuts
have already led to long lines at some security checkpoints.
Napolitano said delays were up between 150 percent and 200
percent at certain airports. The Customs and Border Protection
agency began reducing overtime over the weekend.
"Lanes that would have previously been open due to overtime
staffing were closed, further exacerbating wait times at
airports with typically longer international arrival processes,"
the agency said.
In Chicago O'Hare International Airport's arrivals terminal,
Dave Wagner, 51, of Boston and his brother John, 48, of Chicago,
arrived late Monday morning on a flight from Hong Kong. It took
them an hour to clear customs and the wait appeared to be
growing. "It should have taken maybe 15 or 20 minutes," said
Dave Wagner. "But there was only one agent for 12 lines."
The Pentagon is the government department hardest hit by
sequestration. The House Republican bill gives it some respite
by allowing it to shift funds to away from outdated, unwanted
projects to critical, front-line activities.
"The legislation will avoid a government shutdown on March
27th, prioritize DoD and Veterans programs, and allow the
Pentagon some leeway to do its best with the funding it has,"
Rogers said in a statement.
The Pentagon would be allowed to spend about $10 billion
more on operations and maintenance than under a straight
extension of previous funding that keeps money locked in
unwanted accounts. This will help it maintain training and
readiness and provide Republicans a way to shield the military
from some of the cuts.
Accounting for the sequester cuts, the Republican bill would
reduce the full-year discretionary spending levels to $982
billion, compared to $1.043 trillion previously.
But domestic programs, such as education funding and
transportation security would be stuck with outdated extensions
of spending authority passed 15 to 18 months ago, limiting their
ability to shift funds.
"We need to have programs in there that meet compelling
human need, housing, education, health care. And we also need to
look at transportation," Barbara Mikulski, the Democrat who
chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, told CNN on Friday.
Republican House aides said the measure faced reduced
chances of passage if additional appropriations bills for
domestic programs were attached to it.
The Republicans' measure also steers some new funds to
certain security efforts without increasing the overall spending
cap. These include nuclear weapons modernization, FBI staffing
levels and cybersecurity programs, border protection and federal
prisons. It would also provide another $2 billion above the
current level for embassy security after last year's attacks on
a U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.